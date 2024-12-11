The Warriors can only have one reason for benching Draymond Green
When Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr moved long-time star forward Draymond Green to the bench, the goal was to maximize Jonathan Kuminga. Kerr said as much when discussing the lineup change a few days back.
"I wanna look at it. We're trying to maximize Jonathan," Kerr said. "Playing him with Wiggs. Playing Loon to start with that group means that Draymond doesn't have to guard the opposing center right from the get-go, which I think is important. We can close with Draymond at the five. In theory, I like what it looks like."
Kuminga, in the final year of his rookie deal, was initially moved to the bench early in the season and would be promoted back into the starting lineup in the host, boast his numbers, and increase his trade value.
Can the Warriors move Jonathan Kuminga by the NBA Trade Deadline?
The plan to move Green to the bench for Kuminga is definetly interesting.
Green has been a rock for the Warriors over the years, emerging as a key rotational piece throughout their championship years.
Considering the fact that Kuminga's ongoing contract situation has lingered above the Warriors since the offseason. It would make a lot of since to move off the four-year pro to maximize their championship window by acquiring another star for the talented wing.
Reports indicate that Kuminga has been seeking a contract worth $35 million per year, according to The Athletic; With rumors of stars like Jimmy Butler swirling around, the Warrior's decision on Kuminga could play a pivotal role in their plans to land a star like Butler.
Luckily for the Warriors, Green has been a major supporter of Kuminga since being drafted by the Warriors back in 2020.
“Of course, I'm okay with it," Green said. “I have been one of JK’s biggest fans since he’s been here… I am a product of my vet willing to take a backseat for me. So you gotta give back what came to you," Green said via ESPN.
He added, "I’m a fan of his. I want to see him do well,” Green said. “So, if his opportunity goes through me, then it is what it is. That's his opportunity, and he earned that opportunity. That's how I view it. So, that was kind of my rationale. He played extremely well last night. Do you want to give that another look? Or two, or three, or four, or however long. If it works, then continue with it."