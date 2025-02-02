Warriors could be biggest winners of Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
By Brennan Sims
The Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade broke the internet. Shams Charania had to state the trade was real several times. Not every day do you see a generational talent like Luka Doncic traded before they hit their physical prime (well, never actually). The NBA community was stunned, including LeBron James.
According to Shams, James was not approached while this trade was developing. James has openly expressed his love for Doncic over the years. Luka is on record saying LeBron is his idol. Those megastars adore each other, but that was from afar. Doncic is very similar to James in terms of playing style. They're both jumbo playmakers who dominate the ball. While Doncic and James are All-NBA talents, the fit is shaky on paper.
Who's to say James is happy to the the Lakers dealing "behind his back." Sure, he's just a player, but he's arguably the greatest player of all time. Players of that magnitude are usually notified when a seismic deal is on the horizon.
If James isn't thrilled to lose Davis and play on a team with zero front-court depth, dreams of basketball fans worldwide could come true—LeBron James teaming up with Steph Curry.
LeBron James to the winners gives him a better chance to compete than Luka/LeBron pairing
James and Curry's games are a glove fit. Curry is the off-ball king, and James is one of the game's greatest floor generals. Unless the Lakers add some size and one of James or Doncic gets off the ball, this team isn't competing for much this season. We know LeBron is only playing for titles in season 21. The Warriors have struggled all year, and the lack of talent around Curry has him overworking.
It makes enough sense for the Warriors to snag LeBron if he's unhappy with Davis' departure. Curry and James dominated on the world stage during the Olympics. James is familiar with Warriors coach Steve Kerr and has a relationship with Warriors lifer Draymond Green. The Warriors are struggling, but they would become a much better team if James joined the fold. James is still dominant at age 40 and would lessen Curry's workload.
Golden State has been adamant about not selling its future. That was before James' running mate and best teammate to date (Wade wasn't Flash with LeBron) was dealt in the middle of the night. Luka is a better talent, but the fit between AD and LeBron was much cleaner.
Rob Pelinka and company prioritize the future over James's wants, so they could be inclined to move James and retool around 25-year-old Doncic if it came down to it. Should he ask out, the Warriors would be at the top of James' wish list.
The greatest shooter of all time paired with arguably the greatest player of all time is stuff you only see on NBA 2k. Curry and James matched up in four straight NBA Finals and are the two biggest stars of this generation. James and Curry going from bitter rivals, to teammates in Paris, to teammates over the last stretch of an 82-game season is as theatrical as it gets. That adds fuel to one of the biggest NBA storylines of the 21st century.