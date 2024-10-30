Warriors connected to intriguing buyout candidate with several red flags
Steve Kerr has earned a great reputation for his ability to fit unique players into devastating lineups in Golden State. Ben Simmons might be the most difficult player to build an effective lineup around in the NBA. It's only logical that the Warriors would be interested in signing the former No. 1 overall pick if the Nets buy him out later this year.
NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the Australian could become a "crazy" backup for Draymond Green in Golden State.
"I think he (Simmons) has a chance to become one of the most fascinating February buyout guys in a few years, because like he could be the center of New Orleans. He could be an absolutely crazy Draymond Green backup at Golden State," Simmons said, h/t Blue Man Hoop.
NBA analyst believes Ben Simmons would be 'crazy' backup for Draymond Green
Like Green, Simmons is also a versatile big man who has the athletic tools required to be a defensive nightmare for opponents. Unlike Green, Simmons hasn't shown the requisite fire to be that sort of defender at a high level.
It's conceivable that Golden State's switching scheme could get the most out of Simmons' versatility as a defender. He has the foot speed and length required to stay in front of most big wings and big men. He lacks the quickness required to stay in front of the best lead guards in the NBA, but he can hold up in short bursts against those sorts of stars with his length.
Simmons would also be an awkward offensive fit in Golden State. Green works as an elite passer with the starters because he is just enough of a shooter to force opponents to guard him on the perimeter. Simmons' outside shooting is non-existent. Simmons would need the ball in his hands to garner that kind of attention from opposing defenses with the Warriors. That will not happen anytime Steph Curry is on the floor.
The more likely outcome for Simmons' offensive success in Golden State is to give him the freedom to serve as an offensive creator for the team's second unit. The idea of him combining with Jonathan Kuminga as a pick-and-roll duo is intriguing. Kerr could also deploy Simmons in the high post with the ball in his hands to see if he can unlock Simmons' elite passing ability.
If any team in the NBA can find a way to get positive value out of Simmons it would be the Warriors. Only Kerr and the team's brain trust can decide whether or not putting the unique big man in positions to succees is worth the effort. It is the type of transaction that could pay off handsomely for a veteran team in need of a talent infusion.