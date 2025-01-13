Warriors could provide solution to Pelicans obvious Zion Williamson problem
The relationship between Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans continues to unravel, creating one of the league’s most compelling and complex storylines. A franchise plagued by injuries this season finds itself as the No. 15 seed in the Western Conference, as any hope of reversing its fortunes slips further out of reach by the day.
The Pelicans have already played 40 games this season, but Williamson has appeared in just eight of them due to a left hamstring strain that sidelined him for nearly two months. Upon his return, he was suspended for one game for violating team policy due to lateness — raising questions about his commitment to the franchise.
Williamson’s inability to stay healthy has long been a concern. Over his six seasons in the NBA, he has missed a staggering 207 regular-season games.
While the Pelicans have made two playoff appearances during his tenure, Williamson has yet to log a single postseason minute. As the February 6th trade deadline looms, the Pelicans must decide whether to reset their roster entirely. Could a franchise-altering trade with the Golden State Warriors provide a way forward for both sides?
Why Golden State should revisit Zion
Golden State has been one of the more active teams this season, already acquiring Dennis Schroder to bolster its backcourt alongside Steph Curry in what could be the Warriors’ last true NBA Finals push with their current core. However, reports suggest the team has backed off discussions surrounding Jonathan Kuminga, shutting down any trade scenarios that would send him to New Orleans in exchange for Williamson.
Initially viewed as a risky and unrealistic idea, revisiting the potential for Williamson in a Warriors uniform may be worth consideration—especially when thinking about the future. Curry and Draymond Green are entering the twilight of their time together in Golden State, leaving the organization in search of a new face of the franchise.
The Warriors' reluctance to extend Kuminga, coupled with young players like Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody failing to establish themselves as future stars, makes Williamson an intriguing option. Despite his injury concerns, Williamson has averaged 24.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in his career and could thrive with the spacing and structure that Golden State provides.
A fresh start for Zion
NBA history has seen its share of All-Stars forcing their way out of less-desirable markets for a chance to play in a more attractive setting—something Golden State offers Williamson. A change of scenery could reinvigorate his career, placing him in a more stable environment that maximizes his unique skill set.
Currently under contract for the next three seasons beyond this one, Williamson’s arrival in Golden State would provide the Warriors with a potential franchise cornerstone for years to come. In return, New Orleans could begin a full rebuild, acquiring young assets to shape the team’s next chapter.