Warriors could steal the perfect big man from one of their biggest rivals

Heading into the offseason, the Golden State Warriors are looking to make a splash in free agency to get back into championship contention for the 2025-26 NBA season. The Warriors finished the 2024-25 regular season in 7th place with a 48-34 record before falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference second round. The Warriors roster needs some work, and Naz Reid could be the exact help Steve Kerr is looking for.

How Naz Reid can help the Warriors

Naz Reid is set to become a free agent this summer and the Timberwolves might not bring him back, especially as rumors circulate that Minnesota could potentially pursue Kevin Durant in the offseason.

The Warriors need more frontcourt depth at both positions. With Draymond Green entering the final stretch of his career, Reid would likely be a day-one starter if he were to sign with the Warriors. Green currently plays center for the Warriors, and Buddy Hield is at the small forward position. If Reid joins the Warriors, it is most likely that Green plays forward and Reid plays center.

Reid, however wasn't a typical starter for the Timberwolves, having won the Sixth Man of the Year Award last year. The Warriors could also use Reid as a first option off the bench to give some shooting and energy to the second unit.

Last season, Reid averaged 14.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 2.3 APG for the Timberwolves. In the series against Golden State, Reid averaged 10.4 PPG and scored a series-high 19 points in Game 1.

Like current Warriors forward Draymond Green, Reid is known for his defense and his ability to block shots and create transition offense with steals. Reid is the type of player that the Warriors need if they hope to return to championship contention.

Golden State is currently the favorite to land Naz Reid, but other teams are interested in adding the Minnesota big man — including the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors.