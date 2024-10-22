Warriors injury report: Curry confirms he's good to go for season opener, Kerr will have full squad vs. Blazers
By Luke Norris
The Golden State Warriors are set to kick off their 2024-25 NBA season on Wednesday night, and Steve Kerr will have a very healthy squad against the Portland Trail Blazers, one that will include Stephen Curry.
Kerr had to be more than a little nervous when he watched his10-time All-Star injured his right index finger during the Warriors' third preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, forcing him to miss the team's next game against the Detroit Pistons.
Curry then sprained that same finger during practice the following week, which kept him out of the Warriors' preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers.
But Golden State fans can rest easy. Curry was back at practice on Sunday, running full scrimmages, and Kerr was very pleased with what he saw, saying he expects No. 30 to be on the floor against Portland.
"I liked seeing Steph Curry scrimmage and being healthy,” Kerr said. "That was the main reason that we scrimmaged for as long as we did. So we got a good run; he got a good run."
If Kerr's comments weren't enough to put Warriors fans at ease, Curry himself did so on Monday night when he joined Scott Van Pelt for an interview during halftime of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Van Pelt opened the chat by asking Curry about the injury, and the four-time champ essentially shrugged it off.
"Yeah, all good," Curry said. "It's preseason...little bumps and bruises...get them out of the way before the regular season starts, so no worries there."
And that was that.
The Warriors have no injury concerns heading into their season opener against the Blazers
While the Warriors had a few other injury concerns during their undefeated preseason, there doesn't seem to be anything to worry about at this point in that regard.
Andrew Wiggins missed the team's first four games with some ailments and an illness but returned for the final two, averaging 12 points in 21.5 minutes per contest.
Second-year shooting guard Brandin Podziemski, who's expected to play a much more significant role in the offense with Klay Thompson out of the picture, broke his nose in the Dubs' victory over the Pistons, which forced him to miss the first of the two games against the Lakers. But he returned for the second wearing a mask and scored 16 points in 21 minutes.
New addition De'Anthony Melton dealt with some of the same back issues that hindered him at times with the Philadelphia 76ers, which also caused him to miss the first game against the Lakers. But he also appeared in the second on Friday night and started in place of Curry, scoring nine points and dishing out five assists in 21 minutes.
Draymond Green sat out the game against Detroit, but that was simply a case of Kerr giving the 34-year-old some rest and allowing others to play a few extra minutes.
Outside of Curry, every player who will play a key part in the Warriors' rotation suited up in the preseason finale against LA and played at least 10 minutes. So, with Curry set to go against the Blazers on Wednesday night, Golden State is in great shape.