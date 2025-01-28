Warriors Jimmy Butler trade update has to come with a huge asterisk
With just nine days remaining until the trade deadline, the Miami Heat have reportedly lowered their asking price for Jimmy Butler, which could reignite interest from one previously involved team.
According to NBA insider Kevin O’Connor, the Golden State Warriors have re-entered trade talks for Butler. The Warriors were among the original teams on Butler’s wish list when he first requested a trade out of Miami. Despite head coach Steve Kerr and several players expressing their preference to stick with the current roster and avoid an aggressive push, the team’s recent struggles as the 11th seed — with minimal help around Stephen Curry — have changed the narrative.
The Warriors reemerge in talks for Jimmy Butler
Plagued by injuries and underwhelming performances from key players, the Warriors face a significant challenge if they wish to acquire one of the league’s most sought-after stars. As Tim Kawakami has suggested, any potential deal would likely center around Andrew Wiggins as the primary trade piece for salary-matching purposes. However, this presents complications: the Warriors seem reluctant to make Wiggins the centerpiece of such a deal, and the Heat may not be eager to absorb his contract.
Wiggins is under contract for two more years, with a $28.2 million salary in 2025-2026. This figure is widely considered an overpay for a player averaging 17.1 points per game. Given Butler’s $48.5 million annual salary, even high-level contenders have struggled to match his contract without involving a third team. For a deal to materialize, the Warriors would likely need to package Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, and Kyle Anderson alongside Wiggins, with Miami sending back Jimmy Butler and Josh Richardson.
For Miami, any trade involving Butler before the Feb. 6 deadline would likely require them to take on an additional player to match salaries. While a move to Golden State would undoubtedly bolster the Warriors' offensive production and give them a much-needed boost, internal disagreements about the team's direction and aspirations raise questions about whether it’s too late to give Curry one last legitimate playoff push.