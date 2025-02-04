Desparate Warriors might bail Sixers out of Daryl Morey's biggest goof to date in Philly
By Criss Partee
The Golden State Warriors have been the gold-standard franchise in the NBA for the past decade. But, now it looks like the dynasty they’ve built is starting to crumble and the front office is scrambling to salvage whatever they can.
After the blockbuster Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis trade we saw over the weekend, news has surfaced of the Warriors having interest in rehashing a potential swap for Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George.
Warriors attempting to save a dynasty
Since winning their last title in 2022, the Warriors have struggled in a stacked Western Conference, qualifying for the playoffs just once over the past three seasons. Klay Thompson was pushed out last offseason and while Stephen Curry has reached all-time great status, he’ll be 37 years old in March and needs help carrying the load.
This potential move of bringing George to Golden State has been lingering for a while now and both teams might be desperate enough for it to finally happen. Both teams currently sit just outside of the play-in seedings in their respective conferences and need a change. However, the circumstances for these franchises aren’t exactly the same despite their struggles.
Can this Warriors season be salvaged?
While the Warriors are currently outside of the last play-in spot in the west, they are tied record wise with Phoenix at 25-14 and still feel they can compete in the conference. So, making a move for George could be one of those that Golden State feels could push them back into the conversation.
On the flip side, the 76ers are 10 games under .500 (19-29) although they are only one game back of the final play-in spot in the east. Regardless of that, this season has not gone the way President of Basketball operations Daryl Morey envisioned when they made the move to bring George over from the LA Clippers.
Former league MVP Joel Embiid has been on the court for just 13 games this year and George has already missed 18 games himself. The James Harden-Joel Embiid experiment didn’t work and now the tandem of George and Embiid has struggled to even get on the floor.
How this potential trade could work for both sides
Should the Sixers be interested in getting off George’s massive contract ($51.6 million next season), the Warriors feel like the team that would gladly oblige them. Morey would probably want draft picks and young players in return but they’d also likely need to take Andrew Wiggins off Golden State’s hands. It should be noted that Wiggins is owed a much more reasonable $28.2 million next season.
George isn’t at a level anymore where he can lead a team as injuries, age and attrition seem to have caught up to him. Wiggins has always been better in a support role and plays his position well. It just seems like his tenure has run its course in the Bay Area. Golden State is desperately trying to cling onto some type of magic and capitalize on the latter part of Curry’s prime. That doesn’t mean George is the answer, but if you’re in Golden State’s position, you’ve got to try something to stay competitive in the Western Conference.