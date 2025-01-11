Warriors mock draft has front office lining up Jonathan Kuminga's replacement
Jonathan Kuminga's name has been bandied about in trade rumors since the day the Warriors drafted him. Ironically, Golden State may end up replacing him with a similar draft prospect as the talented wing's contract winds down.
ESPN's latest mock draft has the Warriors selecting Real Madrid wing Hugo Gonzalez with the No. 13 overall pick. The 18-year-old is far from the finished prospect but has shown real flashes of promise this year in Spain. He is just the sort of high-motor, two-way player that can thrive under head coach Steve Kerr's watchful eye in Golden State.
Gonzalez would not be ready to take over Kuminga's minutes right away, but selecting him would make it easier for the Warriors to finally offload him in a trade. Opposing teams are tantalized by Kuminga's ability to create offense for himself. That helps them overlook his struggles as a shooter and inconsistent defensive effort.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy.
Kuminga's future with Golden State remains uncertain
The Warriors understand that Kuminga is about to get very expensive. He will hit restricted free agency before the 2025-26 season and his representatives will be looking for a massive payday. He's not worth a max contract but that is where he will want his salary negotiations to begin. It's difficult to envision a scenario where Golden State can meet those demands, considering his ups and downs with the franchise. Finding consistency has been the last hurdle for Kuminga.
That's why it's time for the Warriors to get serious about getting value in return for their former lottery pick. Kuminga isn't a perfect player, but he is an above-average starter on the wing. That position is in high demand across the NBA which should allow Golden State's front office to turn a player they believe is flawed into a more perfect option for Kerr to work with.
Hugo Gonzalez may not end up with the Warriors and even if he does, he might not turn into Kuminga's long-term replacement. The idea that Golden State is ready to draft a wing still portends a trade. This may finally be the year where the franchise pulls the trigger on a Kuminga trade.