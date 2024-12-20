Warriors news: Curry, Green, Dubs as a whole make all sorts of horrible history in blowout loss to Grizzlies
By Luke Norris
The Golden State Warriors have taken a lot of losses recently, but they were at least competitive in the majority of those defeats.
But that was not the case on Thursday night, as Steve Kerr's squad took a dreadful 144-93 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, which marks the biggest blowout in the NBA this season.
As it was against the Dallas Mavericks this past Sunday, a loss during which they allowed 143 points, the Golden State defense could do nothing to stop the Grizzlies' offensive attack, more than half of which came from a franchise-record 27 three-pointers.
Memphis was hot all night, shooting 54.1% from the floor and 56.3% from beyond the arc. Six Grizzlies ended the night in double figures, led by Santi Aldama, who hit eight of 16 shots from the field and five of 10 from distance en route to 21 points.
Golden State, meanwhile, shot a woeful 35.6% from the field and connected on just 33.3% of its three-point attempts. New acquisition Dennis Schroder didn't help matters, hitting just two of 12 shots for five points in his Warriors debut.
The lone bright spots for Golden State were Andrew Wiggins, who hit six of 11 shots and four of five from beyond the arc in a 19-point effort, and Brandin Podziemski, who notched a season-high 21 points off the bench on 9-for-13 shooting and added six assists, four rebounds, and a pair of steals.
In a rare occurrence, the Warriors got no help from franchise cornerstones Steph Curry and Draymond Green, both of whom had the worst night of their respective careers in this historic loss.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
Steph Curry failed to make a field goal in the Warriors' loss to the Grizzlies
While Curry recorded the 1,500th steal of his career on Thursday night, becoming just the 53rd player in NBA history to do so, that was his lone highlight of the night.
For the first time in his illustrious career, the 10-time All-Star failed to make a field goal in a game in which he played at least 12 minutes, going 0-for-7 from the floor and 0-for-6 from the three-point line in 24 minutes against the Grizzlies.
His only two points of the night came on a pair of free throws in the second quarter. The last time Curry scored two points or less was all the way back on March 8, 2018, against the San Antonio Spurs. In that game, though, he only played two minutes and missed his only shot attempt, his two points again coming from the foul line.
Draymond Green had zero points, zero assists, and zero rebounds
While Curry had a bad night against Memphis, Draymond Green's was even worse.
For the first time in his career, Green recorded zero points, zero assists, and zero rebounds in 19 minutes, his only contribution being a single steal. His only other numbers on the stat sheet were four personal fouls and four turnovers.
Green, of course, isn't the first to notch the dreaded triple zeroes. However, of every player to ever record zero points, zero assists, and zero rebounds, he has the worst plus-minus of any of them, coming in at -42 on Thursday night.
The loss is tied for the fourth-worst in Warriors history
While the loss to the Grizzlies wasn't the worst in Warriors history, it did crack the top five.
The 51-point defeat is tied for the fourth-worst in franchise history, matching a 153-102 loss to the Boston Celtics on March 7, 1962, when the team was still in Philadelphia.
The worst loss in Warriors history was a 63-point defeat (162-99) to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 19, 1972. There was then a 53-point loss to the Toronto Raptors on April 2, 2021, and a 52-point loss to the Celtics on March 3, 2024.