Warriors news: Draymond dishes on loss to Cavs, Kuminga shines, Dubs lose NBA record
By Luke Norris
The Golden State Warriors saw their five-game winning streak snapped on Friday night, as they took a 136-117 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who remain the NBA's lone undefeated team at 10-0. The Cavs are the first team to start a season with 10 straight wins since the 2015-16 Warriors, who won their first 24 en route to a record-setting 73-9 campaign.
Golden State was out of it from the get-go. The Cavs were up by double digits within three minutes and held a 39-22 lead at the end of the first quarter. Cleveland continued to pour it on in the second, outscoring the Dubs 44-20 to take an 83-42 lead into the break.
The 41-point margin marked the largest halftime lead in Cavaliers history, and the 83 points tied a franchise mark for the most points in a half. Golden State won the final 24 minutes but it ultimately didn't matter, as Cleveland cruised to a 136-117 victory.
While the Warriors shot a respectable 48.0 percent from the floor, they shot a season-low 31.0 percent from the three-point line, making just 13 of 42 from beyond the arc. The Cavs, meanwhile, shot 47.6 percent from deep, taking the same 42 attempts but connecting on 20 of them.
And if Cleveland's playing style looked familiar to Golden State fans, it should. Because it's the same style Steve Kerr has utilized for years, which Draymond Green was quick to point out afterward.
Draymond Green recognized the Cavs beat the Warriors with their own style
Following the 21-point loss, Green spoke with the media and was quick to recognize how Cleveland dominated using the style of play Golden State has used to win multiple championships. And that makes plenty of sense as Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson, of course, was an assistant with the Warriors for the past three seasons.
"Drive, kick, swing" was a term used by both Green and Atkinson in their postgame pressers, and the Cavaliers certainly did that on Friday night. Of their 28 field goals in their record-setting first half, 22 had assists attached.
"They're so intentional about the extra pass, and that is a staple for us,” Green said, h/t the Akron Beacon Journal. “The drive, kick, swing is what we've preached for years, and they diced us up with it.
“I was telling Steph like in the fourth quarter, 'I feel like they just beat us with what we've beat teams with for years.'"
Kerr was quick to compliment his former assistant as well, saying Atkinson is "doing a great job with them" and that the Cavs "kicked our ass." Curry had high praise as well, saying "they're pretty damn good right now."
And that's certainly the truth. While obviously still undefeated, the Cavs lead the league in scoring with 124.5 points per game and offensive rating, scoring 122.7 points per 100 possessions.
The Cavs set a new NBA record on Friday night, breaking a tie with the Warriors
With 136 points on Friday night, the Cavs became the first team in NBA history to win their first 10 games while also scoring 110 points in each victory.
Going into the game, Cleveland had shared the record of nine with none other than the Warriors. Now, one might think it was one of the recent title teams that set the original mark, but that's not the case. And it wasn't even the Golden State Warriors that set the record; it was the Philadelphia Warriors.
Led by Wilt Chamberlain, the 1960-61 Warriors opened the year with nine straight wins and actually scored at least 117 points in each before taking a 107-105 loss to the then-St. Louis Hawks in game 10.
Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski shined for the Warriors
The Warriors' top three scorers for the season — Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, and Andrew Wiggins — all failed to make an impact against the Cavs on Friday night.
Curry scored just 12 points in 24 minutes and committed six turnovers. Hield only took four shots, all from beyond the arc, and made just one of them, ending his night with just those three points. And Wiggins added just 11 points.
One of the only bright spots for Golden State was Jonathan Kuminga, who scored a team-high 21 points, making 7-of-14 shots from the floor and 3-of-7 from the three-point line. He also added five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block in a great all-around effort.
Friday marked just the third game of Kuminga's career in which he notched at least 20 points, five boards, and five dimes.
Brandin Podziemski deserves some credit for a solid all-around game as well. After missing Wednesday's win over the Boston Celtics with an illness, the second-year guard returned with 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting, adding seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals.