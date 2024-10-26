Warriors news: Dubs history in blowout win over Jazz, Hield makes his own, TJD still perfect
By Luke Norris
Two nights after kicking off their 2024-25 NBA season with a 36-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers — which marked the largest opening-night margin of victory in franchise history — the Golden State Warriors got an even bigger win on Friday night with a 127-86 victory over the Utah Jazz.
As it went against Portland, Steve Kerr got a complete team effort from his new-look roster, as six Warriors scored in double figures. And also as it went against the Blazers, Buddy Hield was Golden State's top scorer with 27 points, 24 of which came in the first half. More on him in a moment.
Stephen Curry, who was able to sit out the fourth quarter for the second straight game, chipped in with 20 points, also adding four assists, three rebounds, and a pair of steals.
The only Golden State player not to score a point against Portland, Brandin Podziemski fared much better against the Jazz, scoring 15 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the floor. Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis each added a dozen points, while Andrew Wiggins notched a double-double with 10 points and a team-high 13 rebounds.
John Collins led the way for Utah with 14 points, with Lauri Markkanen adding 13.
Warriors made NBA history with their 41-point win over the Jazz
With the win, the Warriors made all sorts of NBA history on Friday night.
First, Golden State is the first team in league history to win each of its first two games in a season by at least 35 points.
Secondly, in beating Utah by 41, they've now won their first two games by a combined 77 points, which marks the largest combined margin of victory through two games. The mark previously belonged to the Blazers, who won their first two games of the 2017-18 campaign by a combined 66 points, beating the Phoenix Suns by 48 and the Indiana Pacers by 18.
The Warriors have also now won their first two road games of a season by at least 20 points for the first time in franchise history and just the fourth team in league history to accomplish the feat, the most recent being the 2004-05 Jazz.
Furthermore, Golden State bench players have accounted for 150 points — 70 against Portland and 80 against Utah — the most total points scored by reserves in a team's first two games since the Elias Sports Bureau began tracking starters in 1970.
Many of those bench points, of course, have come from Buddy Hield, who made some history of his own on Friday night.
Buddy Hield made both NBA history and Warriors history against Utah
Coming off of a 22-point performance against Portland, during which he shot 8-for-12 from the floor and 5-for-7 from the 3-point line, Hield stayed hot against the Jazz.
In just 20 minutes, the 31-year-old scored 27 points, making 10 of his 14 shots from the floor, including seven of nine from beyond the arc.
In regards to franchise history, Hield's 49 points are the most for any Warriors bench player through the first two games with the team. As it pertains to NBA history, his 12 3-pointers are the most by any player in his first two games with any team.
In our season predictions for Golden State, we called for Hield to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year, and he's certainly making an early case.
Trayce Jackson-Davis has yet to miss a field goal this season
While Trayce Jackson-Davis didn't set any records in the win over Utah, it's worth mentioning that the second-year center went a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor on Friday night, scoring a dozen points and adding nine boards.
As such, TJD is now a perfect 11-for-11 on field-goal attempts for the year after making all five of his shots against the Blazers. His only miss all year was on a free-throw attempt in the win over Portland.
Again, he didn't set any records, but he certainly deserves some recognition.