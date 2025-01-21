Warriors news: Dubs make embarrassing history vs. Celtics, Curry gets no help
By Luke Norris
Playing on Martin Luther King Day for the 12th time in the last 13 years, the Golden State Warriors had a chance on Monday afternoon to do something they haven't done in more than two months: win three straight games.
Not only did the Dubs fail to do so, but they were completely outclassed by the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics in an embarrassing 125-85 defeat.
Already without Jonathan Kuminga for the eighth straight game, the Warriors also entered this 2022 NBA Finals rematch without the services of Draymond Green, who will be out of action for at least a week after suffering a calf strain during Saturday night's win over the Washington Wizards.
As such, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr marched out his 24th different starting lineup in 42 games this season, which consisted of Steph Curry, Dennis Schroder, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, and Trayce-Jackson Davis. Of these five, Curry was the only one to score in double digits, which we'll circle back to in just a moment.
The Celtics, meanwhile, had four of five starters hit the double-digit mark, with Jayson Tatum leading the way with 22 points on 9-for-20 shooting.
Kristaps Porzingis, who missed the first meeting between these two teams back in November, added 18 points, Jaylen Brown tacked on 17, and Jrue Holiday hit 10 on the number.
After opening the season with a 12-3 record, the Warriors have since lost 18 of their last 27, and this defeat was particularly painful and a bit historic, just not in the good way.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy.
The Warriors' loss to the Celtics was the worst home defeat of the Steve Kerr era
The 40-point defeat to the Celtics marked the worst home loss for the Warriors since Kerr took over as head coach ahead of the 2014-15 campaign.
From an overall standpoint, it was also the largest home loss for the franchise since taking a 149-104 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on January 15, 1985. Wildly enough, this was not the Warriors' biggest loss of the season, as they took a 144-93 defeat on the road to the Memphis Grizzlies on December 19.
Golden State's 85 points were also the fewest of any game in the Kerr era in which Curry played. But that's what happens when you shoot 34.8% from the floor and 26.4% from the three-point line.
The Warriors connected on just three of 24 shots (12.5%) from beyond the arc in the first half, marking their second-lowest percentage in a first half with at least 20 attempts since the start of the play-by-play era in 1996. They went 2-for-22 (9.1%) in the first half of a 129-88 loss on the road to the Brooklyn Nets on February 5, 2020.
Steph Curry got no help in the loss
It's no secret that Steph Curry is the straw that stirs the drink for Golden State. But it was incredibly obvious on Monday just how important he is to this team's success.
In the 17 minutes he was on the floor in the first half, the Warriors outscored the Celtics by two. But in the seven minutes he was on the bench, Boston outscored Golden State by 17.
As mentioned, Curry was the only Warriors starter to score in double figures, making six of 16 shots from the floor, including four of 12 from the three-point line, en route to 18 points before sitting out the entire fourth quarter.
The other four starters combined to score the same 18 points, shooting a collective 7-for-25 from the field.
Andrew Wiggins, who scored a team-high 31 points in the win over Washington, was ice cold, shooting 1-for-11 en route to a season-low four points. Dennis Schroder (3-for-8) added seven points, Trayce Jackson-Davis (2-for-3) tacked on five, and Gary Payton II (1-for-3) had just two.
The only other Golden State player in double figures was Moses Moody, who scored 13 points in 32 minutes off the bench.