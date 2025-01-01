Warriors news: Kuminga sets franchise record but Warriors hit new low in loss to Cavs
By Luke Norris
Since opening this 2024-25 NBA season with 12 wins in their first 15 games, the Golden State Warriors have been in a freefall, which continued on Monday night in an ugly 113-95 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who've now won seven straight and improved to an NBA-best 28-4.
Golden State, meanwhile, fell to 16-16 on the season with the loss and have now taken defeats in 13 of their last 17 games. Once sitting atop the Western Conference standings following that 12-3 start, the Dubs now sit in 10th.
Steph Curry, who had an abysmal night, making just four of 14 shots from the floor and only three of 11 from the three-point line, was spot-on in his assessment of this team in his postgame press conference, calling the Warriors "very average."
Steve Kerr echoed his superstar's sentiment, saying, "You are what your record says you are."
It's no secret that the Warriors have been in an overall shooting slump during this recent skid, but things were the worst they've been all season on Monday night.
The Warriors shot a season-low 33.3% from the floor in loss to the Cavaliers
Coming into Monday night's matchup, the Warriors' worst shooting performance of the season had come just 11 nights earlier when they connected on just 35.6% of their attempts in an embarrassing 144-93 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
But Golden State hit a new low against the Cavs, hitting just 33.3% of their shots from the floor, including only nine of 38 (23.7%) from beyond the arc.
And it certainly didn't take long for the bricks to start piling up, as the Dubs shot 4-for-24 in the opening quarter, missing all eight of their three-point attempts. So it wasn't a surprise when they only had 11 points after the first 12 minutes, marking their lowest output of any quarter this season.
Not everyone had an off night for Golden State, though, as Moses Moody hit seven of eight shots en route to a team-high 19 points.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had a solid night as well, hitting six of 14 shots in a 16-point effort, also adding a career-high 16 rebounds.
Andrew Wiggins shot 55.5% but also had only nine attempts, ending his night with 11 points.
Draymond Green and Buddy Hield had the worst outings for the Warriors, going 1-for-10 and 1-for-8, respectively.
Jonathan Kuminga became the youngest player in Warriors history to reach 3,000 points
Coming off back-to-back career-high 34-point efforts, Jonathan Kuminga cooled off considerably against Cleveland, shooting 4-for-15 from the floor on his way to 18 points, reaching that total by hitting 10 of 14 free throws. He also added 10 rebounds.
While his night as a whole was nothing to write him about, his ninth point of the night, which came on an impressive tomahawk dunk, was at least something special, as it made him the youngest player in Warriors history to reach 3,000 career regular-season points.
The previous mark belonged to 1995 No. 1 overall pick Joe Smith, who scored his 3,000th point with the Warriors at 22 years and 134 days of age. Kuminga turned 22 years and 85 days old on Monday.
Golden State will look to bounce back this Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.