Warriors news: Streak snapped vs. Nets, troubling trend emerging, Curry extends record
By Luke Norris
For the first time during this 2024-25 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors are in the midst of a losing streak after suffering a 128-120 defeat at the hands of the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.
After getting off to a slow start, falling behind 11-4 and trailing 34-30 after the first quarter, Steve Kerr's squad woke up, scoring 37 points in the second 12 minutes to take a nine-point lead into halftime.
The Warriors doubled that advantage to 18 midway through the third quarter but simply couldn't put the Nets away.
Led by Dennis Schroder, who led all scorers with 31 points, Brooklyn narrowed the Golden State lead to five and then outscored the Dubs 41-28 in the final frame en route to an eight-point victory. The 41 points are the most given up by the Warriors in the fourth quarter this season.
Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 28 points and seven assists, while Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 18 points and five rebounds.
The Golden State bench wasn't as potent as usual, some of which can be attributed to Jonathan Kuminga missing a second straight game with an illness. Moses Moody had a fine game, hitting six of eight shots en route to 15 points, but Buddy Hield went just 3-for-12 and ended his night with only nine points.
With the loss, the Warriors dropped a game back of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference standings but will get the chance to reclaim the top spot when they welcome OKC to the Chase Center on Wednesday night.
But that won't happen unless this team can put a stop to some troubling trends that are emerging.
Warriors' first loss when scoring 120 or more points
Coming into Monday night, the Warriors were 9-0 this season when scoring 120 or more points, but that streak was obviously snapped.
Golden State is always going to score points. That's just what this offense does. And usually, those 120 points are enough to get the job done. But it clearly wasn't enough against the Nets.
From an overall standpoint, Kerr doesn't need to be concerned with his defense just yet, as the Warriors are still one of the best scoring defenses in the league and had only allowed an average of 102.8 points in the four games prior to Monday.
Brooklyn simply got hot, particularly from the three-point line. And as the Warriors have proven to so many others over the years, there's nothing you can do about that sometimes.
Golden State has given up double-digit leads in consecutive games, both of which resulted in losses
This was the second straight game in which the Warriors have blown a big lead.
Two nights before blowing an 18-point lead to the Nets, Golden State blew a 17-point lead to the San Antonio Spurs in a 104-94 loss. In that defeat, the Warriors were outscored 40-13 over the final 14 minutes of the game, as Golden State couldn't buy a bucket in the fourth quarter.
Losses like this can haunt a team, and the Dubs need to be careful that this doesn't turn into a bigger problem as this season progresses.
The Warriors are also now just 5-4 in Clutch Game situations (the score is within five points with five or fewer minutes to play), and if they can't start winning more of these close games, the losses are going to start to pile up. As good as this team is, they're not going to blow out everybody.
Steph Curry extended one of his many NBA records
As mentioned, Steph Curry led the Warriors in scoring against Brooklyn with 28 points.
What wasn't mentioned was that every single bucket he made from the floor came from the three-point line. In fact, all but one of his 17 shot attempts came from beyond the arc.
Going 8-for-16 from distance, Curry now has 83 career games in which he's made at least eight triples, extending the NBA record he's owned for quite some time now.
The closest player to him in this regard is Damian Lillard, who has 30 such games under his belt. And Lillard isn't just the closest active player to Curry as it pertains to this record. That's all-time, folks. Chalk this up to one of the many, many records No. 30 has set that will never be broken.