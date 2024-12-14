Warriors on the verge of adding major reinforcement behind Stephen Curry
By Quinn Everts
The Golden State Warriors have one of the best point guards in the world, Steph Curry. Behind him, though, the Dubs roster is pretty thin in the backcourt — but that appears about to change, as NBA insider Marc Stein reports the Warriors are in "advanced discussions" to acquire Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Schroder on Sunday.
Brooklyn would acquire De'Anthony Melton from Golden State, who is on an expiring contract and will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. The rest of the deal is currently unknown, although it would make the most sense if draft compensation is involved in the deal.
With how well Schroder is playing, he was going to be a hot commodity on the trade market as we near the trade deadline in February — trading him this early would only make sense if the Nets are getting a pick or two back in return. Brooklyn believes in its young core and is hoping to add another cornerstone player in next year's draft.
Melton can't technically be traded until tomorrow, December 15th, which is often referred to as the "unofficial start of NBA trade season" because it's the day most players who signed offseason contracts become eligible to be dealt — Melton signed a deal with Golden State this summer.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Warriors on the verge of backcourt help
Dennis Schroder has been fantastic for Brooklyn this season; but with the Nets aiming more for lottery odds than wins in 2024, trading him makes the most sense for the Nets.
And for Golden State, acquiring a point guard who can competently run a second unit is a huge boost. The Dubs offense has been in a funk (to put it mildly) recently; whenever Steph Curry exits, this team basically forgets how to play basketball. Schroder will be a massive boost to this roster.