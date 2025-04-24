The Warriors only Jimmy Butler solution is also their biggest problem

After Jimmy Butler went down with a pelvic contusion, the Golden State Warriors missed a lot offense in Game 2, resulting in a loss and the series being tied 1-1 heading back to Golden State.

While it's possible that Butler will make a miraculous return for Game 3 or 4 of this series, they may need Jonathan Kuminga to step up and provide some serious help at both ends of the floor.

Kuminga has showcased All-Star potential but has failed to reach those expectations for a whole bag of reasons, including head coach Steve Kerr constantly moving him in and out of the lineup. The wing averaged 15 points per game this season on 45 percent shooting from the floor and had a mixed performance in Game 2 after Butler went down, scoring 11 points on 33 percent shooting from the floor.

The Warriors shopped Kuminga at the trade deadline but ultimately held onto him, even though he created an obvious lack of spacing once they acquired Jimmy Butler. It was no surprise that his role shrunk at the end of the season. But it was a bit unexpected that he was fully benched for the last few games of the regular season, and Game 1. Kuminga is a restricted free agent this offseason and rumors immediately began circulating that he was unlikely to be back next season.

Now, the Warriors are in the awkward position of needing him back in the rotation just to save their season.

Steve Kerr likely needs to believe in Jonathan Kuminga if Butler is out

Realistically, Kuminga can score around 15+ points in any given game of the series if everything goes right for him. The veteran has plenty of incentive to showcase his skills and hopefully draw an offer sheet too big for the Warriors to match. But Kerr needs to trust him, something he clearly hasn't been able to do to this point.

Considering this series has a very football-style feel, and his physicality will be welcome. If he can play 20+ minutes in Game 3, score efficiently, help on the glass and play some tough defense it could be enough to help him find a new home and get the Warriors through to Butler's hypothetical return.