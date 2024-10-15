Warriors preseason report card: Grading the players vying to be the new No. 2 behind Steph Curry
By Luke Norris
While it's tough to put much stock into the NBA preseason, the Golden State Warriors are having themselves a good one, as Steve Kerr's squad has gone 4-0 thus far.
After knocking off the Los Angeles Clippers to open the preseason slate, the Dubs took two victories over the Sacramento Kings and then cruised to an 18-point win over the Detroit Pistons this past Sunday. Golden State will close things out with a pair of games with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and Friday and will then prepare for their regular-season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, October 23.
That preparation will obviously look a bit different than it did a season ago, as the Warriors will be without Klay Thompson, who's now a member of the Dallas Mavericks, and Chris Paul, who's now with the San Antonio Spurs as Golden State opted to release him instead of bringing him back for another season at a price tag of $30 million.
While Paul was only with the team for one season, Thompson was a Warrior for 13 years. It's not as if Kerr hasn't had to prep for a season without Thompson before, as he missed a full two years with knee and Achilles issues, but this still feels a bit different.
Thankfully for Golden State fans, Stephen Curry still remains, as does Draymond Green. Also back in the mix are Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins, who ranked third and fourth, respectively, in scoring for the team a season ago behind Curry and Thompson.
With Thompson gone, the Warriors attempted to bring Paul George and Lauri Markkanen to the Bay. Neither obviously worked out, but they did add Buddy Hield, who'll be one of several players vying to be the No. 2 offensive option behind Curry.
Golden State also acquired Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton, both of whom are quality players and can fill some of the scoring void left by Thompson's departure.
Again, it's tough to take stock in the preseason, but let's have a look at how a few of these Warriors have fared thus far, starting, of course, with No. 30. One name you won't see here is Wiggins, who's yet to suit up but is expected to play Tuesday night against the Lakers.
Warriors preseason report card: Player grades
Stephen Curry: C
Curry has appeared in three preseason games to this point, missing the Detroit game after jamming his right index finger in the second matchup with Sacramento. But it's no cause for concern, as he's expected to suit up Tuesday night.
And that might be a good thing. In the three games he's played, Curry has shot just 39.1 percent from the floor and only 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. One could chalk it up to fatigue, as he had a hectic summer helping the U.S. to a gold medal, playing the hero in the finale.
There should be no reason to worry, as he tends to turn it on when games matter, but if the Warriors want to have any chance in the Western Conference, they'll need better numbers than that.
Draymond Green: B
Like Curry, Green has appeared in just three games thus far, averaging roughly 14.5 minutes per contest. And he's played just fine, averaging 6.3 points per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor. He's also put up 2.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds per contest, so he's about right where he needs to be.
Moses Moody: A-
Leading the way for the Warriors in the scoring department this preseason has been Moses Moody, who's averaged 14.5 points in 20.8 minutes per game.
His field goal percentage could be a bit better, as he's only shooting 42.2 percent, a few points below his 46.0 percent career average. But he's shooting 36.4 percent from the three-point line, just ahead of his 36.2 percent career average, and Kerr has clearly given him the green light when he's on the floor.
Even with some of the new additions to the roster, Moody is setting himself up to secure a spot in the rotation when the regular season begins.
Jonathan Kuminga: A
Just behind Moody on the scoring chart is Jonathan Kuminga, who's put up 13.5 points in 22.3 minutes per game and has also averaged 4.5 rebounds.
It's still unclear if Kuminga, who started 46 games a season ago, will be in the starting lineup once the regular season gets underway, but he's making it difficult for Kerr to leave him out thus far. His long-range ability has vastly improved, as he's connected on 55.6% of his three-point attempts, far better than his 34.1 percent career average.
Many feel Kuminga could be the new No. 2 option behind Curry, and he's making a strong case for himself to be that guy.
Buddy Hield: A
Another strong option for that No. 2 scoring option is Buddy Hield, who's averaged 12.3 points in 16.6 minutes per game in the Warriors' four postseason victories, shooting 60 percent from the floor and 59.1 percent from the three-point line.
Hield, who split last season between the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers, may end up being the first player off the bench, as he can carry the offense while Curry rests. It's not as if the two will never share the floor, but he's trending toward a sixth-man role.
De'Anthony Melton: C+
Coming off the worst shooting season of his career, De'Anthony Melton hasn't fared overly well in the preseason, making just 37.8 percent of his shot attempts while averaging 9.0 points in 18.0 minutes per game.
Brandin Podziemski: B
Like Melton, Brandin Podziemski hasn't shot the basketball well thus far, connecting on just 37.9 percent of his attempts, although he has made 41.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He's only averaged 8.3 points in 22.8 minutes per game but has put up a team-high 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per night.
However, after breaking his nose against the Pistons, Podziemski won't suit up against the Lakers on Tuesday night, as he's being fitted for a mask to wear upon his return.
Lindy Waters III: A
The hero of the Warriors' win over the Clippers with his buzzer-beating triple, Lindy Waters III has been lights out for Golden State, shooting 56.5 percent from the floor and 57.9 percent from the three-point line.
Trayce Jackson-Davis: A
Trayce Jackson-Davis has been everything the Warriors have needed him to be in the preseason, averaging 6.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 20.2 minutes per game. He doesn't shoot much, but on the shots he has taken, he's made 78.6 percent of them.
Kevon Looney: B
In 13.8 minutes per game, Kevon Looney has played well enough, averaging 4.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
Kyle Anderson: C
Kyle Anderson isn't off to the greatest start with his new team, averaging 3.8 points in 16.4 minutes per game while shooting only 33.3 percent, well below his career average of 46 percent.