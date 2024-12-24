Warriors record, stats, and other history on NBA Christmas Day
By Luke Norris
Christmas Day has long been one of the biggest days on the NBA calendar, with the league holding games on the holiday in nearly every year of its existence, the only exception being the 1998-99 campaign, which didn't begin until February due to a lockout.
Starting with their days in Philadelphia, the Golden State Warriors franchise has played a total of 33 games on December 25, good for the fifth-most in NBA history, trailing only the New York Knicks (55), Los Angeles Lakers (50), Boston Celtics (37), and Philadelphia 76ers (34).
Here's a look at how the Warriors have fared over the years on Christmas Day, including some of the team's best moments and some of the greatest individual performances from a few of the franchise's greatest superstars.
Why Christmas Day games are special for the Warriors
As the Warriors are easily one of the most popular teams in the NBA these days, it makes all the sense in the world why the league opts to include them on the Christmas Day slate.
But that wasn't always the case.
While typically included on the schedule back in the day thanks to the popularity of guys like Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry, Golden State endured a 25-year stretch from 1985 to 2009 without a Christmas Day game, as the franchise simply wasn't having much success.
But once Steph Curry emerged as a genuine star, the Warriors became must-see TV, which only amplified once they started racking up championships.
Being included on the Christmas Day schedule is always an honor, as it signifies that you're either one of the best teams in the league or one of the most popular. And more often than not over the last 15 years, the Warriors have been both.
Warriors all-time Christmas Day record
As mentioned, the Warriors have made 33 appearances on Christmas Day, going 15-18. Here's a quick look at every game the franchise has played on December 25.
Year
Opponent
Result
Overall W-L
1948
Boston Celtics
W, 80-77
1-0
1949
Baltimore Bullets
W, 64-63
2-0
1950
New York Knicks
L, 86-84 (OT)
2-1
1952
Rochester Royals
L, 93-78
2-2
1953
Rochester Royals
L, 73-65
2-3
1954
Minneapolis Lakers
L, 99-91
2-4
1956
Boston Celtics
W, 89-82
3-4
1957
Boston Celtics
W, 115-105
4-4
1959
Syracuse Nationals
W, 129-121
5-4
1961
New York Knicks
L, 136-135 (2OT)
5-5
1962
St. Louis Hawks
W, 94-91
6-5
1965
Cincinnati Royals
L, 119-113
6-6
1966
Cincinnati Royals
W, 124-112
7-6
1969
Cincinnati Royals
W, 124-120 (OT)
8-6
1971
New York Knicks
L, 114-89
8-7
1977
Portland Trail Blazers
L, 109-97
8-8
1978
Portland Trail Blazers
L, 115-102
8-9
1979
Portland Trail Blazers
L, 113-91
8-10
1980
Portland Trail Blazers
L, 115-114
8-11
1984
Portland Trail Blazers
L, 106-97
8-12
2010
Portland Trail Blazers
W, 109-102
9-12
2011
Los Angeles Clippers
L, 105-86
9-13
2013
Los Angeles Clippers
W, 105-103
10-13
2014
Los Angeles Clippers
L, 100-86
10-14
2015
Cleveland Cavaliers
W, 89-83
11-14
2016
Cleveland Cavaliers
L, 109-108
11-15
2017
Cleveland Cavaliers
W, 99-92
12-15
2018
Los Angeles Lakers
L, 127-101
12-16
2019
Houston Rockets
W, 116-104
13-16
2020
Milwaukee Bucks
L, 138-99
13-17
2021
Phoenix Suns
W, 116-107
14-17
2022
Memphis Grizzlies
W, 123-109
15-17
2023
Denver Nuggets
L, 120-114
15-18
Iconic Christmas Day moments for the Warriors
Of the Warriors' 33 Christmas Day games, a few stand out more than others.
- 1949: The then-Philadelphia Warriors and the Baltimore Bullets engaged in the first Christmas Day game after the Basketball Association of America (BAA) and the National Basketball League (NBL) merged ahead of the 1949-50 season, thus making this the first matchup on December 25 under the NBA moniker.
- 1961: The Warriors and Knicks engaged in an instant classic in 1961, with New York taking a 136-135 victory in double overtime. Wilt Chamberlain scored 59 points and grabbed 36 rebounds for the Warriors in the loss. Wilt's 59 points stood as a Christmas record until Bernard King dropped 60 for the Knicks in 1984, but his 36 boards remain a record to this day.
- 1966: Rick Barry scored 50 points in the Warriors' 124-112 win over the Cincinnati Royals, become just the second player at the time after Chamberlain to hit the 50-point mark.
- 2021: For all he's accomplished, Steph Curry has struggled on Christmas Day over the years. But that wasn't the case against the Phoenix Suns in 2021, as he went for 33 points, his highest total ever on December 25, in a 116-107 win.
Statistical highlights
Here are a few notable stats for the Warriors in their December 25 outings.
- Most points scored: 135 vs. New York Knicks (1961)
- Most points allowed: 138 vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2020)
- Biggest win: 14 points, 123-109 vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2022)
- Biggest loss: 39 points, 138-99 vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2020)
- Longest winning streak: 3 (1956-59)
- Longest losing streak: 6 (1971-84)
Warriors top opponents on Christmas Day
The Warriors have played the Portland Trail Blazers more than any other team on Christmas Day, facing them six times, with those six matchups coming consecutively over a stretch from 1977 to 2010.
The Dubs had five matchups back in the 1950s and 1960s with the Rochester/Cincinnati Royals, who later became the Sacramento Kings.
What's next for the Warriors on Christmas Day?
Up next for the Warriors is 2024 Christmas Day date with the Los Angeles Lakers, against whom they've played two games on December 25, losing both.