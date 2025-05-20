Warriors might steal a starter from the Celtics' cap chaos

The Boston Celtics are bracing for a high-stakes offseason — one that could force a championship roster to fracture due to financial constraints. The same goes for the Golden State Warriors, who find themselves at a crossroads: build one last contender around Stephen Curry or risk drifting into NBA irrelevance.

At the center of this potential offseason shake-up? Derrick White.

Boston’s front office, led by GM Brad Stevens, faces a brutal question: Who stays, and who goes? It’s never easy breaking up a core that just hoisted a championship banner, but when the payroll soars beyond sustainable limits, tough decisions have to be made. And while names like Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Jrue Holiday dominate headlines, it’s White who’s quietly drawing serious interest across the league — most notably from the Golden State Warriors.

According to Logan Murdock of The Ringer, who recently joined The Zach Lowe Show, Golden State could be one of the key teams eyeing White as a priority target this summer.

The interest makes sense. The Warriors are in full-win-now mode, with the belief that Curry has maybe two elite years left. After pulling off a surprise blockbuster at the trade deadline to acquire Jimmy Butler — and promptly handing him a sizable extension — the Warriors are clearly not playing it safe.

Adding White would be another win-now piece for a retooled core of Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green.

White, meanwhile, is coming off a quietly elite campaign. He averaged 16.4 points and 2.0 "stocks" (steals + blocks) during the regular season, then leveled up in the playoffs: 18.8 points on 46.3% shooting and 38.5% from deep across 11 games. He thrived in Boston’s system thanks to his off-ball movement, elite catch-and-shoot ability, and signature two-way intensity.

In short: He’s the perfect fit for Golden State’s system.

So what’s the catch?

White is set to make $28 million next season, and the Warriors — already deep in luxury tax territory — would need to get creative to match salary. A potential trade package could include Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga, plus a future first-round pick. It’s a steep price, but the Warriors aren’t shopping for bargains — they’re shopping for fits.

As for Boston, no version of a Derrick White trade will result in equal production. But if the Celtics are forced to break up the core, a return centered around Kuminga offers long-term intrigue. Despite a turbulent 2024-25 season marred by injuries and chemistry issues with Steve Kerr, Kuminga remains one of the league’s most tantalizing young talents. Under head coach Joe Mazzulla, he could slide into a versatile frontcourt role, possibly as a Porziņģis successor if the Latvian big man is also moved.

How could a Derrick White trade work for both sides?

For the Celtics, it’s about resetting the roster without abandoning contention. Adding controllable, young pieces like Kuminga while maintaining flexibility gives them a chance to reload on the fly. Meanwhile, the Warriors would land one of the best defensive guards in the league — someone who brings championship experience, floor spacing, and poise to the backcourt.

White also offers Golden State something they’ve sorely lacked: defensive reliability and smart scoring in non-Curry minutes. Unlike Buddy Hield, who’s more of a one-dimensional gunner, White can hold his own on both ends — essential for a team trying to outlast the West’s elite.

In the end, a potential deal could push both franchises closer to their next chapter: Boston navigating the luxury tax without tanking their title window, and Golden State loading up for one last ride with Steph.