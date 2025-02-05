Warriors trading Draymond Green for Kevin Durant is the only way this dynasty can end
By Quinn Everts
After the Luka Doncic trade showed us that nothing is impossible in the NBA — not in the Kevin Garnett anything is possible sense — all reports leading up to the trade deadline feel more reasonable. Even the crazy ones. And Kevin Durant being traded to the Golden State Warriors for Draymond Green would, certainly, deserve the tag of "crazy."
But it's a real possibility, according to Sam Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater of The Athletic:
"As of now, league sources say the Suns’ messaging about their willingness to trade Durant is different depending on the team... In exploratory conversations, the Warriors have only been met with an exorbitant asking price in theoretical structures... League sources say four-time All-Star forward Draymond Green, who has an established relationship with fellow Michigan State alum and Suns owner Mat Ishbia, is among the Warriors players Phoenix is known to covet.
Yes, Kevin Durant for a package that includes Draymond Green is in the realm of possibilities. This league is an odd, odd place.
Kevin Durant for Draymond Green would be a strange way for Warriors dynasty to end
Of course, acquiring Kevin Durant would give the Warriors a boost back into contention in the Western Conference. I don't believe it would be nearly enough to lift them to the levels of Oklahoma City, Denver, or even Houston or Memphis, but it would be a massive improvement from where they are now — which is the No. 19 offense.
What it would do, though, is end the Warriors dynasty as we know it. Klay is gone, and Draymond leaving (somewhat unceremoniously) would be the end of the Warriors run. It would give them new life to compete for a few more seasons behind Steph and KD, but it would also cause some serious nostalgia... not for me, personally, but for a lot of people.