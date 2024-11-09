Warriors paying tribute to Klay Thompson in the most fitting way possible for homecoming
By Lior Lampert
On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Klay Thompson will be making his highly anticipated return to the Bay Area, only this time he'll be a visitor.
Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks this offseason after 13 unforgettable years with the Golden State Warriors, including four championships. And for the first time since his departure, the two teams will go toe-to-toe in the place he called home for so long.
Given the circumstances, it will mark a momentous and emotional occasion — for Thompson, his family/friends, ex-Warriors teammates and basketball fans everywhere. But in recognition of the presumably heartfelt evening, Golden State is paying tribute to the sharpshooter in the most fitting way possible.
Warriors fittingly paying tribute to Klay Thompson's homecoming by giving out captain's hats to fans
Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Warriors will give out captain's hats to "all 18,064" spectators in attendance at the Chase Center to honor Thompson. The franchise icon's affinity for boating and commuting to Golden State's arena by vessel became well-known, earning him the "Sea Captain" nickname. So, it's hard to think of a more appropriate item to give away as a remembrance of his time with the organization.
While we often discuss Thompson's on-court achievements, and reasonably so, his personality is what makes him so beloved by Warriors and hoops fans. He's authentic, funny and driven, which has endeared the 34-year-old to virtually everyone.
Over the years, Thompson posted countless videos of himself or would go live on social media from a watercraft during his ride to Warriors games. He'd even former running mates along for the journey, like Chris Paul and Moses Moody.
Instead of focusing solely on Thompson's contributions to the Warriors dynasty, Golden State is taking a more personable approach. It's a nice and proper gesture for someone who had a monumental impact on the team. Moreover, fellow "Splash Brother" Stephen Curry will reportedly share a few words before tipoff.