Jayden Daniels outperformed all reasonable expectations in 2024 and led the Washington Commanders to a surprisingly deep playoff run. The challenge for Washington's front office is to upgrade the talent around their star quarterback this offseason. The Commanders won't take anyone by surprise in 2025 so they need to get better at multiple positions via the 2025 NFL Draft.

Finding a top-fight edge rusher is arguably the team's top priority. They've been linked with multiple veterans on the trade market but they also could use a premium draft pick to fortify their pass rush. Acquiring a wide receiver who can take some pressure off Terry McLaurin will also be high on the team's to-do list.

Finding linemen who can help protect Daniels should be an annual requirement for the Commanders. Washington does not necessarily need to find an immediate starter up front but adding depth at tackle will be a priority. Without delay, here's how GM Adam Peters and his staff can execute a stellar start to their 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 29: LB Jihaad Campbell (Alabama)

Jihaad Campbell is listed as a linebacker by most draft pundits but the Commanders can comfortably draft him as an edge rushing prospect with the No. 29 overall pick. He already checks in at 6-foot-3, 244-pounds and it's very possible he'll post a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash at the Combine.

Those measurements prove he has what it takes to be a speed rusher at the next level. It might take him some time to add the weight and strength required to set the edge against the run but the Commanders can afford to be patient. At the very least, he can give them quality snaps at outside linebacker on early downs and defensive end on obvious passing downs during his rookie season.

Again, the idea here is not for Washington to draft an off-ball linebacker with their first-round pick. This only makes sense if they commit to deploying Campbell as a pass-rushing specialist on a significant portion of his snaps.

Drafting a bigger edge rusher with less speed might be the safer play for the Commanders in Round 1 but future favors the bold in the NFL. Washington should draft Campbell and give him a chance to turn into their version of Micah Parsons by the time his rookie contract ends.

Round 2, Pick 61: WR Jayden Higgins (Iowa State)

Terry McLaurin's productivity at wide receiver in 2024 was amazing given the lack of talent around him in Washington's receiver room. With all due respect to the likes of Dyami Brown and friends, finding a new No. 2 wideout is a massive need for the franchise heading into the draft.

Selecting Jayden Higgins in the second round would give the Commanders' offense a big-bodied wideout capable of winning contested catches down the field. Higgins also shows a nice ability to work the middle of the field and find soft spots agains zone coverages. Add in a really good pair of hands and it's easy to see how he can be productive at the next level.

Critics of Higgins will point out that he lacks the speed required to generate separation against elite NFL cornerbacks. He can make up for that with his large catch radius and 6-foot-4 frame. He doesn't profile as a No. 1 receiver but that's not what the Commanders need. He can turn into a really solid No. 2 option that can help keep the chains moving when McLaurin is challenged with double-coverage.

Round 3, Pick 79 (via MIA): OT Marcus Mbow (Purdue)

Future-proofing the offensive line is always a good strategy for a team with long-range Super Bowl aspirations. That's why selecting Purdue offensive tackle Marcus Mbow in the third round would be a savvy move by the Commanders' front office.

Mbow will need to add weight and strength to fulfill his potential, but there's a lot to like about his game already. He's got great feet and quality length at the tackle position. It's easy to see how he can turn into a high-quality pass blocker in the NFL once his body fills out a bit.

The downside to taking Mbow this early is that the Commanders might need to wait a season or two before he's ready to take on a meaningful role in their offense. On the flip side, finding a potential high-quality starter at tackle in Round 3 is great value for any franchise. Drafting Mbow at this spot is a gamble worth taking for a team with such a valuable commodity to protect at quarterback.