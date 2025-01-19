Who would the Washington Commanders play next? Playoff bracket after Divisional Round
By Scott Rogust
The Washington Commanders are going on that Cinderella run that we usually see in the NCAA March Madness Tournament. Last week, they pulled off an upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a doinked field goal by Zane Gonzalez. But they had a big opponent to face in the Detroit Lions, who held the No. 1 seed after going 15-2 on the year.
Yet, the Commanders out played the Lions at their own game. In the fourth quarter, the Commanders led as much as 45-28. Detroit's defense had no answers to stop Washington's offense. Meanwhile, the Lions scored 21 points on three Jared Goff turnovers.
Now, the Commanders are in the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991, which happened to be the last time the franchise won a Super Bowl. So, who will be in Washington's way to a Super Bowl appearance?
Who will the Commanders play next in the NFC Championship Game?
The Commanders will play the winner of Sunday afternoon's game between the No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles and No. 4 Los Angeles Rams.
The NFC Championship Game will take place on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX. That means we'll have Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call, with Erin Andrews reporting from the sidelines.
The Eagles advanced to the Divisional Round following 22-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, the Rams had a dominant 27-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Commanders vs. NFC opponents: How Washington fared against Eagles and Rams in playoffs
Despite the Commanders and Eagles being division rivals, the two sides only met in the playoffs one time. Back in the 1990 playoffs, Washington picked up a 20-6 win over Philadelphia in the Wild Card Round. Washington was eliminated the following round after a 28-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Meanwhile, the Commanders played the Rams four times in the playoffs, dating back to 1945. That year, the Cleveland Rams beat Washington 15-14 in the NFL Championship Game. The Rams won their following matchup in 1974 in the Divisional Round. But Washington won their final two matchups in 1983 and 1986.