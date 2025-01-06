Waste of money: Giants fans' plane banners didn't work on John Mara like they hoped
By Austen Bundy
Fans of NFL teams that ended their season with a Top 10 draft selection typically look forward to what is called "Black Monday," when owners and general managers begin to axe coaching staffs and make major overhauls at the conclusion of the year.
For New York Giants fans however, no such overhaul appears to be on the way. Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, co-owner John Mara "desires" to retain head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen for at least another season.
Despite finishing 3-14, the second consecutive season the duo has produced a sub-.500 year, Mara supposedly wants to give them another shot with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. To give credit where credit is due, Schoen and Daboll did take rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers (No. 6 pick in 2024) and turn him into a 1,000 yard phenom.
Giants fans' plane banners did nothing to sway John Mara into cleaning house
Some may remember that an unknown number of Giants fans paid for planes to fly banners begging Mara to make major changes.
"Mr. Mara, enough. Fix this dumpster fire" and "Mr. Mara, enough. We won't stop until you fire everyone" are what they read, flying over MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in December.
Despite the massive external pressure from the disgruntled fanbase, Mara appears to be holding in his resolve and trusting the men he hired in 2022 to turn the ship around. That's a massive gamble.
Mara must be confident Schoen will hit another homerun with the No. 3 pick, which isn't guaranteed to produce a franchise quarterback like the team desperately needs. He must also be confident Daboll can take that quarterback or whoever is under center for the Giants in 2025 and turn him into the next Josh Allen.
We'll soon find out, I guess, but in the meantime all eyes will be on New Jersey as the team closes the book on its 100th season (one to forget, that's for sure). Perhaps Schoen and Daboll will be able to kick off the next century on a better foot than the previous one concluded.