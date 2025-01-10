WBB Wraparound: Miles raises her draft stock, Ta'Niya Latson is hooping and Kim Mulkey is a walking bucket
3 highlights from college basketball this week:
Olivia Miles scored back-to-back triple-doubles: Olivia Miles was already seen as a top prospect in the 2025 WNBA draft, but she may end up climbing the board more. Miles is playing her first season back after knee surgery at Notre Dame, but it's hard to notice. She ended December with back-to-back triple-doubles, scoring 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Loyola and then 11 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists against Virginia in her next game. She followed that up with a 19-point performance to start 2025, shooting 5-of-8 from distance to help Notre Dame beat No. 17 UNC. Currently, Miles is mocked No. 2 at Tankathon, No. 4 on ESPN, No. 3 on Bleacher Report, and No. 3 on CBS. There is still a lot of time and a whole March Madness before the draft, but Miles is putting herself in a position to be a top-three pick at this point.
Azzi Fudd scores season-high 23 points against Xavier: Azzi Fudd is another player coming back from a year-long knee recovery this season. She's had an up-and-down college career but when she gets into rhythm, you can see the natural raw talent and potential in her game. A lethal 3-point shooter, Fudd can catch and release the ball at a lightning pace. Seeing her start to re-acclimate to play after missing the beginning of the season, then missing another week shortly after when she tweaked her knee, has been fun. In UConn's recent game against Xavier, Fudd scored a season-high 23 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds 1 block and 1 assist. She also shot 3-5 from 3-point range. She made 4 shots from distance in UConn's game against Louisville before leaving the game with that knee tweak, so it seems Fudd is finally getting back into form this week.
Kim Mulkey dresses in literal basketball hoop on sideline: The LSU Tigers' head coach is known for her ... eccentric sideline outfit choices, among other things, but this one was on a new level. In LSU's recent game against Auburn, Coach Mulkey dressed in an outfit designed to look like an actual basketball hoop. You have to see the visual to understand. It was wild. They then held a Kim Mulkey look-alike contest during halftime, a great way to poke some good fun at Mulkey's style and charisma. What an outfit.
2 games to watch this upcoming week:
No. 6 LSU vs No.16 Tennessee: Thursday, Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m. ET
No. 6 LSU definitely has talent on paper, but have yet to be tested against higher ranked teams. The Tigers are playing their first season in the post-Angel Reese era, and are still undefeated at 17-0. Yet, the SEC is a powerful conference, and they will be tested now more than ever. Tennessee on the other hand is playing really well despite adjusting to a new coaching staff this season. At 13-1, this middle of the pack SEC team has the potential to upseat a lot of the conference's top teams. It will be intriguing to see these two teams battle it out, the first big test for both in different aspects.
No. 2 South Carolina vs No. 5 Texas: Sunday, Jan. 12, 1 p.m. ET
A top 5 battle, does it get any more exciting than that? South Carolina is still a heavy favorite to win the National Championship despite losing their first game in nearly two seasons against UCLA. They've looked great since and sit on 14-1. Yet, another big blow came to SC when it was announced that Ashlyn Watkins suffered a torn ACL and would be out for the remainder of the season. It's definitely a year filled with ups and downs for the reigning champions, and this game will be a good indication of where the team stands without Watkins. It will certainly be a chance for the freshman Joyce Edwards to step up and make an impact. On the other side of the court, Texas has only lost one game this season — against Notre Dame. Other than that they have looked great, and are almost underrated in terms of national attention in comparison to the other top-5 teams. They also have ranked wins over No. 10 Oklahoma and will play No. 18 Alabama before this South Carolina game.
1 player to watch in college basketball: Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State
Ta'Niya Latson is playing her junior season at Florida State, who aren't currently ranked but were the team with the most amount of votes outside of the ranking this past week. Latson is averaging 27.9 points per game and 10.1 made field goals per game — a huge number. She's also shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from 3-point range.
Latson also has a 40 percent usage rate, meaning she's providing a lot of production for Florida State. They are 13-2 on the season and sit at the top of the ACC standings. They'll play Stanford, Cal, and North Carolina in the coming weeks.
In the team's game against Virginia Tech, Latson scored 40 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 5 steals and 1 block. She had a stretch of games where she scored 33, 39 and 32 points consecutively in December. She also achieved a 24-point, 10-rebound and 10-assist triple-double against Gonzaga in November as well.