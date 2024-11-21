WBB Wraparound: Records broken, a real live goat and Flau'Jae Johnson is hooping at LSU
3 highlights in women's college basketball this week:
South Carolina breaks their program wins record: Dawn Staley's Gamecocks are the No.1 team in the country for a reason. Despite losing their anchor in Kamila Cardoso after she was drafted to the Chicago Sky, the Gamecocks have not missed a beat. After beating Clemson 77-45 on Wednesday night, South Carolina officially broke their program record for most consecutive wins. This was their 43rd straight, and the last time this team lost a game was in the 2023 NCAA tournament semi-finals. They surpassed the previous streak that began at the 2022 NCAA tournament and stretched until that loss in 2023. As the team works towards a second consecutive undefeated season, they'll have a daunting stretch of games ahead. They will face no. 5 UCLA, no.8 Iowa State, No. 14 Duke, and no.19 TCU in the coming weeks.
UConn Coach Geno Auriemma becomes winningest coach: It was a celebration in Storrs Wednesday night as the UConn Huskies won 85-41 over FDU. It wasn't just the game, this win marked Geno Auriemma's 1,217th college basketball win, the most in NCAA history. In his 40 years with the program, Auriemma has won 11 national titles, 23 Final Four berths, six undefeated seasons, and a record of 1217-162. The program also celebrated his right-hand woman for all 40 of those years, Chris Dailey. Everything from ruby t-shirts to a literal live goat walking down the red carpet, to 60+ Huskies alum in attendance. It was a celebration of four decades of excellence in Storrs.
Azzi Fudd returns to the court: Another big part of UConn's game against FDU: Azzi Fudd's long-awaited return to the court. The 2021 no.1 high school recruit has been in and out of UConn's lineup throughout her college career, with a similar path to her bestie Paige Bueckers. Still considered a potential first-round draft pick if she decides to declare in 2025, it will be nice to see Fudd play a healthy season for the Huskies. The guard is known for her lethal shooting abilities and pairs nicely with Bueckers's ability to pass the ball.
2 games to watch:
No. 5 UCLA vs No.1 South Carolina: Sunday, Nov. 24, 4 p.m. ET
It's going down in LA this weekend as two back-to-back must-see basketball games go down this weekend. Undefeated No. 1 South Carolina is traveling to face No. 5 UCLA, possibly their biggest test of the season so far. While the Gamecocks have won 43 games in a row, their new-look roster has yet to face another top-ranked program. No. 5 UCLA is currently 4-0 in their season and won against Louisville to start their season off. Their stacked roster includes Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice (who has been on limited minutes), and transfer Timea Gardiner. In their most recent 101-52 win over Arkansas, four players scored in double digits and three had double-doubles. They will certainly pull out all the stops to beat the National Champions at home this weekend.
No. 6 Notre Dame vs No. 3 USC: Saturday, Nov. 23, 4 p.m. ET
The other big game in this weekend's double-header is Notre Dame vs USC, also in LA. Both teams are currently 4-0 in non-conference play, and boast some of the most exciting young talent in the country. On USC of course is 2024 Freshman of the Year Juju Watkins, but across the court will be another player who made headlines as a freshman last season. Hannah Hildalgo is now joined by Olivia Miles on the court, back from an injury that kept her benched all last season. USC not only recruited the best group of current freshmen this season but also was able to get Kiki Iriafen out of the transfer portal. These two teams are both National Championship contenders in their own right, and this game is gearing up to be one of the most evenly matched and exciting games of the season.
1 player to keep an eye on: Flau'Jae Johnson
Flau'Jae Johnson is a player who is on people's radars, but perhaps not enough. The LSU junior is now in more of a leadership position on the team, with Angel Reese now in the WNBA. She is averaging 24 points per game so far, up nearly 10 points per game from her 14.9 average last season. While LSU has not exactly faced any other ranked opponents to start their non-conference play schedule, their biggest game is approaching as they will face Stanford on Dec. 5. From there, they will ease into SEC play, and that will be when Johnson is put to the test.
She's a dynamic forward with shooting ability, but also an excellent defender. Her size and agility help her on both sides of the basketball. Interestingly enough, she is also draft-eligible in 2025, since she turns 22 in 2025. It will be interesting to see if she decides to declare, stays for her fourth year at LSU, or tries out the transfer portal.
She'd surely be one of the hottest names in the portal if she did decide to try out another program for a final year. For now, we are looking forward to seeing how she plays against other big SEC games in a physical conference, especially with her larger role this year.