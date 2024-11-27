We asked AI to reinvent your favorite college football rivalry trophies, and it's total chaos
By Mark Powell
For more Rivalry Week content, check out FanSided's Ultimate Guide to College Football Rivalries, an in-depth and interactive look at the deep traditions, rich history, iconic venues and memorable moments of college football's biggest rivalries.
I work in an industry that is constantly under threat from the next big thing. These days, that threat is artificial intelligence. Now, before you come at me — no, FanSided does not publish AI content.
While there are many benefits to artificial intelligence, whether it be in research or medicine, it usually falls short in creative fields. Whether it be an inconvenient typo or robotic text, for now (knocks on wood) the computers cannot fully replace us. Don't get me wrong, when the time comes I will bow to our robot overlords. That time is not now, though, and I hope it avoids my lifetime entirely. I thoroughly enjoy my own creative process, and this exercise provided me with a jolt, rather than doom and gloom. Let me explain.
College football rivalries are often hyper-localized and historical. They are vital to the identities of those involved. So, it'd be a little deflating if a software company could replicate centuries of history in just a few seconds, right? I assure you, they cannot. I tried.
Rivalry week is upon us. Let the hate take over. My blood is boiling just writing such a story, and the only matchup I give a damn about happened months ago. You're welcome, America.
Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Clean Ol' Fashioned Hate
As a former Georgia resident, this rivalry is close to my heart. I have friends who went to both schools. UGA is a football powerhouse, while Tech has produced some of the best engineers and technical experts of my lifetime. Both deserve respect, and the trophy I created won't do either justice.
Georgia-Georgia Tech AI prompt: Every year the winner of the Georgia-Georgia Tech receives a trophy called the Governor's Cup. This year, they are changing the trophy to honor former president Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday. What should they call it?
I present to you, for the first and last time, the Peach State Presidential Trophy.
Obvious spelling error aside, I don't hate this one as much as fans of these teams surely can't stand either Jimmy Carter or their rival school. Carter turned 100 this year which is a monumental accomplishment in its own right. I tried multiple times to spell 'legacy' correctly, but to no avail. AI doesn't have a dictionary, apparently. Imagine this trophy handed out by Carter, in a wheelchair, eating a peach himself. I rest my case.
Grade the trophy: C+
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt: The Country Music Bowl
If there is one thing these two fanbases can agree on, it is their taste in music. Vandy is located in Nashville and Tennessee in Knoxville. The Volunteer State gives the Vols an edge, and the recent rivalry trend would agree. This season, Vandy has a chance to knock Tennessee out of the playoff race, which would be oh so sweet for Diego Pavia and Co.
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt AI prompt: Tennessee and Vanderbilt renew their football rivalry this season, but they're like a new trophy to go with it. The theme should be country music but also acknowledge the hatred between the two schools. What should the trophy be called?
I actually don't hate this one, and it's probably the best of the bunch. This earnestly made me worry about my future in content, which is the best compliment I can give it. Initial attempts to include Dolly Parton and Peyton Manning on the Manningcast, or Parton aiming a gun at Manning's giant forehead in hilarious fashion failed miserably. Thus, I went for a cleaner approach.
Grade the Trophy: B+
Louisville vs Kentucky: The Governor's Cup
Neither of these teams has all too much to play for, which in many ways makes it a great rivalry game. A win for either program would go a long way in making this season a success. Kentucky is 1-6 in the conference, and Mark Stoops is trying (and failing) to keep the Kentucky fanbase happy. Louisville, meanwhile, is 6-4 and looking to cement its status as a better bowl team. There's a big difference in competition between the ACC and SEC, but Louisville ought to be favored in this one, as they defeated Clemson earlier this season and were a touchdown away from achieving the same result against Miami, which might make the College Football Playoff.
Louisville vs Kentucky AI prompt: Louisville and Kentucky play football this season. Rather than rewarding the Governor's Cup to the winner, which has been the case in the recent past, the two colleges would like to start a new tradition. Both teams would like a trophy that acknowledges that they both have excellent basketball programs. What should the trophy be called?
Well, there are no obvious spelling errors, so that is a start. Admittedly, this trophy is a troll to some extent. Both Kentucky and Louisville are basketball schools first, whether they want to admit it or not. John Calipari and Rick Pitino — pictured above as mirror images of each other for some reason despite multiple attempts — have left their programs. Pitino did so in disgrace thanks to a sexualized pay-for-play scandal. Calipari refused to adapt beyond the one-and-done era and now coaches at Arkansas. The vast majority of this paragraph is about basketball, rather than football, which makes my point for me.
Grade the Trophy: B- for trolling, D in reality
Pitt vs West Virginia: The Backyard Brawl
Pitt and West Virginia don't have a trophy, nor do they need one. These two teams hate one another, and it's rooted in a century of distrust. Despite now playing in different conferences, both Pitt and WVU athletic directors make a habit of scheduling the series for bragging rights. I am a Pitt fan, thus 13-9 lives in my head forever. West Virginia's literacy rate isn't bad, technically, but the jokes write themselves. It's also why Backyard Brawl is spelled incorrectly on the trophy. See below.
Pitt vs West Virginia AI prompt: Pitt and West Virginia play in The Backyard Brawl football game every year. Next season, Pitt fans hope to poke fun at West Virginia for their subpar literacy rate with a trophy full of spelling errors. What should the trophy be called?
Did I have some fun at West Virginia's expense? Absolutely. You see, Pitt defeated West Virginia early this season, so I don't have to worry about retribution until fall 2025. That's a long time from now! In truth, this trophy would grow on everyone involved. Pittsburgh is only a few hours away from Morgantown, so just how different are these demographics, anyway?
Grade the Trophy: B- for trolling
Florida vs Florida State: The Florida Cup
Fellow sports media members Ryan Nanni and Spencer Hall have renamed this rivalry El Assico, which is something I can get behind and is frankly far more creative than The Florida Cup. I am game. The Gators have improved just enough to keep Billy Napier at the helm another season. The Seminoles and their fanbase targeted individual members of the CFP committee when they were left out of the Playoff in 2023-24, only to lose to Georgia, 63-3, in the Orange Bowl. Enough said.
Florida vs Florida State AI prompt: The Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles play in a few weeks. The rivalry now goes by a new name, called 'El Assico', which is a play on how bad both teams are. What should the trophy look like?
One would hope both of these fanbases can get behind what this year's matchup is really about. Surprisingly enough, this trophy took multiple attempts, as the original version included both the Gator and Mike Norvell (picture right being not Norvell) with their pants down. I'm not trying to give the fine folks in Florida too many nightmares, as much as they may deserve it. Misspellings aside, let's make this one happen.
Grade the trophy: B for effort
Washington vs Oregon: The Border War
Washington and Oregon have a nice, genuine rivalry that is embedded in Pacific Northwest history. Unfortunately, thanks to conference realignment, they are each other's primary dance partner. The Pac-12 was lovely, and The Apple Cup and Civil War simply won't be the same without it. Both Seattle and Eugene know music better than most of us (that includes you, Tennessee). Whether it be Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Alice in Chains or others I am surely forgetting, this group gets grunge and groove.
Washington vs Oregon AI prompt: The Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks would like to put their differences aside with a new trophy honoring their musical heritage. What should the trophy look like?
I always root for chaos, and this trophy has a lot of it. Whether it be the guitar, floating music notes or even the mascots involved, no one really understands what's going on. And that is what AI does best. Before you ask: Yes, I tried to involve the actual bands and musicians mentioned above. Yet, out of respect for their families and your eyes, I opted against ruining everything they achieved in one fake image.
Grade the Trophy: D, please just don't
Notre Dame vs USC: Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh
Remember Rudy? It was the ultimate underdog story, featuring main character Rudy Ruettiger, who the entire Fighting Irish team rallied behind. Of course, the story of Rudy became a Hollywood classic, which fits the theme of this rivalry on the head. The Jeweled Shillelagh is stupid. Yeah, you heard me. For such a classic rivalry, both of these programs can do better. And they ought to honor the real-life Rudy, who was arrested for securities fraud in 2011, the right way.
Notre Dame vs USC AI prompt: Every year the winner of the USC-Notre Dame football game receives the Shillelagh Trophy. This season, they've decided to honor former Notre Dame legend turned Hollywood storyline Rudy Ruettiger, who was also arrested for tax fraud. What should the trophy be called?
I tried (and failed) to include USC's logo on this trophy, as well as a possible Trojan horse. It was far too much to ask AI for. I also initially wanted to honor the actor who played Rudy, Sean Astin, dressed like his character Sam from Lord of the Rings. As funny as that was, it didn't beat the original, which is far more realistic.
Grade the Trophy: B for trolling Rudy
South Carolina vs Clemson: The Palmetto Bowl
The Palmetto Bowl trophy is actually pretty cool. If it were up to me, I'd keep it at is. However, we are living in AI's world, I am merely reporting the news. Clemson needs to win this season's Palmetto Bowl if they have any hope of reaching the expanded College Football Playoff. Even then, Dabo Swinney may have to ruffle some feathers to secure the Tigers fate. Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks have been better than expected, making this season's matchup a real toss-up.
South Carolina vs Clemson AI prompt: South Carolina and Clemson play in the Palmetto Bowl every year. This season, both teams have decided to bring back the Hardee's Trophy, but would love to incorporate the company's brand even more. What should it be called?
Feast your eyes on this nonsense! Clemson and South Carolina ditched the Hardee's Trophy over a decade ago, but it's time to bring this mouthwatering accolade back, and better than ever before. Corporate sponsorship in sports really is the worst, and naming a trophy after Hardee's makes one of the most historic rivalries in college football feel like an under-watched bowl game.
Grade the Trophy: A+ for sponsorship
Florida vs Georgia: The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party
I love The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. It is on my sports bucket list, and while the programs opted to ban the name for reasons I don't fully understand, fans of the two teams have kept it going, as they should. Tailgating is the real sporting event when Florida and Georgia meet, and it will stay that way in 2024, though the game isn't in its usual location (Jacksonville). These fanbases know how to drink with the best of them.
Florida vs Georgia AI prompt: The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is a game played yearly between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators in football. The two teams would like a new trophy to play for which honors the roots of their rivalry, perhaps with a cocktail-themed name. What should it be called?
The Southern Mixer trophy works until it doesn't. Much like Georgia and Florida fans during this annual matchup, a drunk person put this trophy together — or perhaps inebriated intelligence. Who am I to say? The Georgia helmet includes the wrong font, and there is a Gator head under a Georgia player. I don't quite understand why that's the case, but whatever! We're all having a good time.
Grade the Trophy: BAC
Michigan vs Ohio State: The Game
Michigan vs. Ohio State is a game that needs no introduction, or a trophy for that matter. Trophies are for rivalries that need a little extra motivation. This is not one of them. Michigan and Ohio State play every year, and each season it can make or break a coaching career or playoff spot. Jim Harbaugh is no longer involved — but we'll get to that. Ohio State students literally don't use the letter M this week. It doesn't get more real than that.
Michigan vs Ohio State AI prompt: Michigan and Ohio State play in The Game every year. This season, Ohio State has decided to troll Michigan for its sign-stealing scandal with a trophy fans will bring to the game. What should this trophy be called?
Since there will never be a Michigan-Ohio State trophy, I felt the need to make one. Michigan fans won't like this, which means you should share it with every Reddit thread imaginable. Trust me, they're in there. Harbaugh and Connor Stalions aren't part of this rivalry anymore, in part because the latter was caught snooping on opposing Big Ten teams. He's now coaching high school football in Detroit. Harbaugh could lead the Chargers back to the AFC Playoffs, which is another story entirely. This is purely a troll trophy which OSU fans ought to make a reality — though let's hope they can spell 'secret' correctly, unlike AI.