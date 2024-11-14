We found the one thing to make Caitlin Clark look like the rest of us: Golf
Throughout the Caitlin Clarks basketball career she has shown us that she is capable of non-human talents on the court. However she also talked up her golf game with the media this WNBA season. Except we finally were able to see the relatable side of Clark.
Clark teed off in a pro-am Wednesday morning sponsored by golf legend Annika Sorenstam. In the pro-am she was paired with world No. 1 Nelly Korda. Just like throughout the WNBA season, she had an entire gallery of fans showing up to watch her.
“I’ve watched and she’s amazing,” Clark said of Korda, via The Associated Press. “But golf is hard.”
But it was her first shot that went viral and showed that shes just like the rest of us.
Her first tee shot was pulled way left into the crowd, almost hitting fans. She quickly pulled out another ball to disregard what happened and joked along with fans afterwards. The shot didnt injure anyone but a lucky fan got a rare souvenir. But of course, her next shot went straight down the fairway.
It turns out, Caitlin Clark is human on the golf course
Clark calls herself an "average" golf player with a handicap of 16.
“It was great to see how relaxed she was,” Korda said. “Obviously with the media attention she has gotten probably in the past year-and-a-half, two years, you can see how she’s comfortable playing in front of a larger crowd. And she was just really enjoying it. You can tell.
Scores are still not available for how Clark shot in the first round. But, Clark stayed to sign autographs for hundreds of fans when the pro-am was over. Clark has an endorsement deal with Indiana-based Gainbridge, the presenting sponsor of the LPGA's penultimate tournament on the schedule. She also took part in a women's leadership summit hosted by Gainbridge.
Golf has served as a big hobby for Clark. She has said in the past that she likes to get away to play golf and how it relaxes her. For a player with the amount of attention and media she recieves, its understandable why she would go to her favorite hobby often.