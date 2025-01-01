We want Arch Manning! Texas fans want to send Quinn Ewers packing after CFP INT
Quinn Ewers came into the College Football Playoff with something to prove on both a team and personal level. The Texas Longhorns quarterback wanted to lead his team to a national title. He also needed to prove he was the right QB to get that job done.
Playing with Arch Manning looming over his shoulder has heightened the pressure of every snap. It may have finally reached a breaking point.
Texas squandered a 16-point fourth quarter lead against Arizona State. A costly interception by Ewers put the Sun Devils in position to tie the game at 24-24. It was a bad decision from a veteran quarterback in a critical moment.
Even before ASU paid off that turnover with a touchdown and two-point conversion, Texas fans were ready to show Ewers the door.
Texas fans are ready to see Arch Manning replace Quinn Ewers
Texas fans might have been done with Ewers no matter what, but the prospect of seeing Arch Manning has made those calls even louder, especially on social media.
Texas was in control of the game for the entire first half. They led 17-3 at the break. However, they let ASU back into it with a safety and a field goal. Even so, an Ewers touchdown run early in the fourth quarter seemed to put the game out of reach. A 24-8 lead in the fourth quarter should have been enough to close it out.
The Sun Devils had other ideas. Cam Skattebo threw a long touchdown and a two-point conversion made it a one-possession game. Ewers' interception set up Skattebo's two-yard rushing touchdown and his two-point conversion to tie.
Ewers may never be able to convince Longhorns fans that he's the right option. Short of a national title, it's clear that Arch Manning is the one they want.