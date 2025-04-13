Western Michigan wins first Frozen Four national title in massive win over Boston

What a path it was for the Western Michigan Broncos. They made it into the Frozen Four Tournament with a 30-7-1 record. After getting through Minnesota State and UMass, the Broncos officially clinched their spot in the Frozen Four. Waiting them in the semifinals were the defending champions, the Denver Pioneers. The Broncos pulled off the huge win, defeating the Pioneers 3-2 in double overtime to advance to the national championship game.

The Broncos became the last Michigan-based men's college ice hockey program to make it into the Frozen Four Championship Game. Awaiting them were the Boston University Terriers, who defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 3-1 in the semifinals.

On Saturday night, Western Michigan won their first national championship, defeating Boston 6-2.

JUBILATION‼️



WESTERN MICHIGAN WINS ITS FIRST MEN'S HOCKEY NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HCDr1bHTNs — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2025

Western Michigan wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, as Wyatt Schingoethe scored a goal less than two minutes into the game. After Boston's Cole Eiserman tied things up seven minutes into the first period, Western Michigan retook the lead on a goal from Cole Crusberg-roseen.

Boston would make things interesting in the second period, cutting their deficit to 3-2 on a goal from Shane Lachance. Even in the third period, Boston put the pressure on Western Michigan, nearly scoring on two difference chances, but were stopped by goaltender Hampton Slukynsky. The Broncos ensured they would put an end to Boston's potential comeback, scoring three goals, two from Owen Michaels and one from Iiro Hakkarainen.

As ESPN points out, Western Michigan is now the fourth team to ever win a national championship in their Frozen Four championship game debut, joining Denver (1958), Cornell (1967), and Lake Superior State (1988).

To the victor, go the spoils. In their first-ever trip to the Frozen Four Final, they are national champions. Broncos fans will remember this for a long, long time.