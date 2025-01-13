What book was AJ Brown reading during Eagles playoff game? Author preps for a payday
By Kinnu Singh
The Philadelphia Eagles managed to pull off a 22-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round despite another sluggish performance from the offense. While Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver DeVonta Smith did most of the heavy lifting, wide receiver A.J. Brown finished the game with just one reception for 10 yards.
The last time Brown received fewer than five targets was during Philadelphia’s unsightly 22-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. The veteran wideout was open on multiple plays during that game, but Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wasn’t able to locate him. Brown voiced his frustrations about the offensive miscues after the game, and his comments led to a media frenzy.
Since then, Brown appears to have found a better method of coping with his frustrations through the course of a difficult game. Despite his lack of involvement in the Eagles’ passing game, the three-time Pro Bowler was seen peacefully reading a book on the sidelines.
A.J. Brown’s viral sideline moment helped self-help book sales
The book Brown was reading is “Inner Excellence” by Jim Murphy.
“Discover the mental training system that has developed world champions, empowered athletes to become world #1, and most importantly, transformed their lives,” the book’s website proclaims.
Murphy isn’t letting the free publicity go to waste. The author’s social media account is full of stories and news clips regarding Brown’s viral moment with his book. The self-help book skyrocketed hundreds of thousands of spots to become the top-selling book across all categories on Amazon’s digital bookstore, according to MarketWatch.
After the game, Brown was asked about why he was reading on the sidelines.
"Y'all just caught me at that time," Brown told reporters in the locker room. "I'm doing it every drive regardless of, if I score a touchdown or drop a pass, that's how I refocus."
Brown was also asked if there’s a specific passage from the book that he reads.
“I always revert back to the beginning of the book,“ Brown said. “It states if you can just have a clear mind and clear consciousness, nothing matters — negative or positive, you’re willing to take risks. I go back to it. It also says if you’re humble, you can’t be embarrassed. So no matter what happens in the game, I’m just going to stay free. Play free. Keep going, take risks.
Brown was asked if he was frustrated by his involvement, but he quickly shot down that notion.
“I was not frustrated at all,” Brown said. “I figured that's what y’all probably thought. I wasn't frustrated. … I like to read.”
The Eagles will advanced to the divisional round, but their next opponent has yet to be determined. Since the Washington Commanders upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Eagles will face the winner of Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings.