What channel is TNT? How to watch March Madness 2025 on DirecTV, Xfinity and more

There aren't many feelings better in the world than during March Madness when you have as many screens as possible tuned in for college basketball. Some like to just pick one game and dive into it, especially if their favorite team is playing, but others like to consume as much of the hoops action as humanly possible.

One thing about March Madness, though, is that many fans are having to tune into networks that they may not typically watch throughout the year. Sure, you've probably tuned into CBS at some point, but networks like TNT may not get as much run on your television. There are sports to watch, not a midday showing of The Scorpion King.

That can lead to an ever-present dilemma of trying to find the right channel so you can watch. With TNT specifically, where can you find TNT with your cable, satellite or even streaming provider? We have all the answers you need.

What channel is TNT? Channel number for DirecTV, Xfinity, DISH and more

TV Provider TNT Channel Number DirecTV 245 DISH 138 U-Verse 108/1108(HD) Verizon Fios 51/551 Xfinity Check Local Listings Spectrum Check Local Listings

While you can find TNT on DirecTV, DISH, U-Verse and Verizon Fios at the same channel number throughout the country, Xfinity and Spectrum subscribers are, unfortunately, not so lucky. You'll have to check on the Xfinity and Spectrum channel listing websites with your address or zip code for the exact channel lineup in order to find TNT in your area with your provider.

Does YouTube TV carry TNT? Streaming cable options

Many sports fans have switched to YouTube TV in recent years and are probably wanting to watch March Madness as well. Good news, YouTube TV indeed carries TNT and fans will be able to log in to their normal subscription to watch.

YouTube TV isn't the only streaming cable TV provider for cord-cutters that's available as an option as well. Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV also both carry TNT as part of their standard subscription packages. For Sling in particular, it doesn't matter whether you're an Orange or Blue subscriber, TNT is part of your service.

What March Madness games are on TNT? Full 2025 schedule

Matchup Date and Time 14 Montana vs. 3 Wisconsin (East) Thursday, March 20 - 1:30 p.m. ET 11 VCU vs. 6 BYU (East) Thursday, March 20 - 4:05 p.m. ET 15 Wofford vs. 2 Tennessee (Midwest) Thursday, March 20 - 6:50 p.m. ET 10 Utah State vs. 2 UCLA (Midwest) Thursday, March 20 - 9:25 p.m. ET 14 Lipscomb vs. 3 Iowa State (South) Friday, March 21 - 1:30 p.m. ET 11 North Carolina vs. 6 Ole Miss (South) Friday, March 21 - 4:05 p.m. ET 16 Norfolk State vs. 1 Florida (West) Friday, March 21 - 6:50 p.m. ET 9 Oklahoma vs. 8 UConn (West) Friday, March 21 - 9:25 p.m. ET

The First Round coverage for the 2025 NCAA Tournament on TNT is set with a slate of eight games, four coming on Thursday and the other four coming on Friday. There are some great ones, too, as North Carolina and Ole Miss should draw a ton of eyes on Thursday, as should Oklahoma and UConn squaring off in the TNT nightcap. On Thursday, keep an eye on Montana taking on Wisconsin and one of the most popular cinderellas, VCU, taking on BYU.

There will also be Second Round and Sweet 16 coverage that is broadcast on TNT as well, but we won't know the schedule for those games or the matchups until after the preceding rounds have concluded.