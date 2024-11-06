What do the first CFP rankings mean for Georgia’s playoff chances?
By Lior Lampert
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are sitting pretty if the initial 2024 College Football Playoff rankings are any indication.
Georgia is No. 3 in the nation in college football's first hierarchical ladder for the inaugural 12-team Playoff. Sitting atop the SEC standings, the Bulldogs were second in the most recent AP Top 25 pecking order. However, the selection committee mysteriously swapped them with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Regardless, Smart's squad is ostensibly destined for the postseason based as of Week 11.
The foremost CFP ranks are merely a formality for the Dawgs. Georgia is one of the country's best and most complete teams, so they expect to be in the national championship discussions. This shouldn't be shocking for anyone who's followed the illustrious program and perennial title contender, particularly under Smart's tutelage.
As the most likely to win their conference, Georgia has a prime opportunity to secure one of the five automatic tournament berths. Before the CFP ranks were released, they were an overwhelming favorite to reach the highly anticipated win-or-go-home competition. Even after ceding high ground to Ohio State, an SEC crown would cement the Bulldogs' status as one of the last dozen teams remaining.
Despite facing top-25 SEC rivals in their next two games (Ole Miss and Tennessee), the Bulldogs are in good shape. ESPN Analytics gives them a greater than 50 percent chance of winning both matchups, though dropping one wouldn't necessarily knock them out of CFP talks. Both are formidable opponents, and the expansion of the annual knockout invitational tourney gives leeway for two-loss clubs.
After the Rebels and Vols, it should be smooth sailing for the Bulldogs. Georgia will have the upper hand until the CFP, no matter who they presumably meet in the SEC title. They handled Texas rather easily, Alabama has proven to be vulnerable and Texas A&M doesn't strike fear into Smart's well-oiled machine.
Ultimately, the Bulldogs are exactly where they should be. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Georgia will be headed to the CFP.