What does the future of Boise State look like after Ashton Jeanty?
Nothing will alleviate the feeling Boise State players and fans alike felt after Penn State halted their dream season in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve. But it did shine a light on a program that has every intention of being back.
Ashton Jeanty didn’t have as spectacular of a game as he showcased all season. But he did manage to eclipse the 100-yard mark, completing a season where he didn’t rush for less than a 100 yards in a game this season.
And while he’ll most likely enter the NFL Draft over his final season of eligibility at Boise State, what he and the Broncos accomplished this season could begin a new standard of not just what it takes to win, but how you do it.
Boise State should be optimistic despite a disappointing end to 2024 season
The USA Today Network did an all-access story about Boise State’s first College Football Playoff game. And it dove into how a Group of 5 team stormed into a playoff that is biased to their bigger conference counterparts.
And it shed light on how Boise State built a team ready to win with a budget fraction the size of Penn State’s. And it’s that mentality that Boise State should be extremely optimistic about what they can accomplish even if the most prolific running back in school history leaves.
Maddux Madsen just finished his redshirt sophomore season and will most likely be back. He didn’t flex how talented he is thanks to a 2,000-plus yard rusher and Heisman finalist behind him.
The culture Spencer Danielson has built in Boise is predicated on buying into the program. They aren’t trying to financially compete with the heavy weights. But the way he’s turned the program around in just one year shows his way can work.
Boise State can stick to the traditional ways of college football: Getting players that want to be there, convincing players to buy into the program and the coaches. They proved that even with a small budget and players that were afterthoughts to every other team in the CFP, they can win.
Now that the Mountain West is expanding, they’re building a Group of 5 conference that can climb the tiers as one of the strongest. And hoping to not fall too far behind the American Athletic Conference.
And they shouldn’t have any problems finishing as one of the top teams in the country. They’ll look vastly different than it did this past season. But their culture is just as widespread as any of the heavyweights still vying for a national championship.
This wasn’t a one-off for Boise State. Much like the last time they played in the Fiesta Bowl more than a decade ago, this season felt like that. The only difference is, they won’t retract. They’ll still be as dangerous as any other team.