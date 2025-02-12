What does Vegas know? Aaron Rodgers next destination could come close to home
By Scott Rogust
Aaron Rodgers' tenure with the New York Jets didn't pan out as he anticipated. Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in his Jets debut, and this past season, led the team to just five wins. Now, new general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear to Rodgers that they were moving on from him and starting over at the quarterback position.
While Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP, he is entering his age-41 season. Not only that, but he does carry some baggage and attention, specifically with his outside media appearances. But, there is bound to be some team desperate for quarterback help, looking his direction.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Las Vegas Raiders have the second-best odds to add Rodgers this offseason at +300.
Raiders betting favorites to add Aaron Rodgers this offseason
If that does happen, it makes sense.
The Raiders are hellbent on turning things around. So much so, that the team's minority own, Tom Brady, has had significant sway in their offseason moves. Specifically, he moved on from general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce, and replaced them with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek and former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, respectively. Plus, Brady will have a say in the team's plans at quarterback.
In the NFL Draft, the Raiders are set to pick sixth overall, which could be out of range to draft one of the top quarterbacks in Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. So, free agency might be the way to go.
For Rodgers, Las Vegas would be somewhat close to home, as he is a Chico, Calif. native. If he were to join the Raiders, he would have Brock Bowers to target. Bowers shined in his rookie season, hauling in 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. But, there is still some work to be done on offense for the Raiders to legitimately compete in the AFC West.
The Raiders could present themselves as an opportunity for Rodgers to start another season Of course, that's if they are interested.
