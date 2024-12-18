What it would actually take for the Phillies to trade for A’s closer Mason Miller
By Quinn Everts
The Philadelphia Phillies love discussing Alec Bohm trades. Sometimes the hypothetical deals make sense, like Bohm for a middle-rotation starting pitcher.
Sometimes the Phillies get a little greedy, like they did when they asked the A's star closer Mason Miller in a potential Bohm deal. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, that's about when the conversation ended. You can't blame the A's for that one — Miller is a sublime talent, striking out 104 batters in 65 innings last season and holding a career WHIP under 1.000 with a fastball that easily peaks at over 100 MPH.
Although these trade talks didn't progress, it shouldn't stop Dave Dombrowski from calling the A's again and seeing what exactly would move the needle on a Mason Miller trade.
What would a Phillies trade for Mason Miller actually look like?
Well, it would probably start with Bohm. It sounds like the A's went to the Phillies instead of vice versa, so there's interest from Oakland / Sacramento / Vegas / wherever they're playing.
The A's have weirdly been spending this offseason, but I don't forsee them wanting to really compete this year because... that's not really what they do. So if the Mason Miller package becomes Bohm — who would provide immediate offensive impact — and a prospect, the A's could bite.
How high up the prospect ladder would Dave Dombrowski need to climb to secure Miller? Probably not all the way — Aidan Miller and Andrew Painter should be off the table. But these Phillies want to win now, and a top-end closer like Mason Miller would help that happen... so the next group of prospects like Starlyn Caba and Justin Crawford should be players that Dombrowski is willing to float for a Miller deal.
Giving up top 100 prospects isn't fun, I know. But having a lights-out closer who can throw 104 is a lot of fun. Philadelphia wants to win now... and you have to take some risks to win big.