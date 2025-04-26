Here’s what a lap around Madrid’s new F1 circuit will look like

Spain is getting a new F1 circuit, and now we have an idea of how it might look from the driver's eye.

The street circuit is set to join the F1 calendar in 2026 alongside the Barcelona track for one year, before Madrid is expected to be on its own from 2027.

The 22-turn, 3.4-mile course is touted by organizers as the first European capital to host a grand prix. Among its key features is a banked corner called "La Monumental." But let's take a full look at what a lap around the new street circuit will look like with more details and features.

Previewing a lap around the new F1 Madrid street circuit in Spain

The Madrid Spanish GP organisers have unveiled its new 'Madring' F1 circuit 🇪🇸https://t.co/MSeiGc9wbX — Autosport (@autosport) April 25, 2025

Turns 1 and 2



👉 Turns 1 and 2

🏁 We're just 250 metres away from the first clear overtaking point

🚀 From 200 mph to 62 mph in a few seconds



EVERY MONDAY AND THURSDAY 👉 NEW CORNERS

🔗 https://t.co/ZKhlu1wL48 pic.twitter.com/pnj5EFRPvR — MADRING (@madring_oficial) March 27, 2025

The track's turns 1 and 2 appear to offer overtaking opportunities as elevation drops off following a nearly 600-meter straight. It'll be a 250-meter dash from the start line to turn one at race starts.

Next is the fast right-hand turn called "Hortaleza," which brings drivers into the urban part of the city and the track's longest straight.

You've been waiting for it!



👉 SUBIDA DE LAS CÁRCAVAS, turns 6 and 7

🚀 Once at the top of the hill -a 10m climb-, the drivers reach turn 7, a blind turn, which is the highest point of the circuit -697m-.



EVERY MONDAY AND THURSDAY 👉 NEW CORNERShttps://t.co/xXgvnxEF8V pic.twitter.com/w2UuShJKWS — MADRING (@madring_oficial) April 17, 2025

That leads into a chicane at turns 5 and 6 for another passing chance ahead of the Subida de las Carcavas, which goes uphill on public roads and includes a blind turn at 7, before another downhill section at turn 8 called El Bunker.

🔴 Today, we reveal one of MADRING’s emblems for the first time.



👉 "LA MONUMENTAL"

🏁 Turn 12

🚀 It will be a challenge for the drivers as it will have a length of a half a meter with a superelevation of 24%.



Last section next Thursday! 🔜https://t.co/xXgvnxEF8V pic.twitter.com/qEM64O8j17 — MADRING (@madring_oficial) April 21, 2025

Turns 10 and 11 are called La Chicane, which slow the cars down ahead of the track's center piece, La Monumental. The 24% banked turn will feature a grandstand with 45,000 spectators.

🔴 ¡Descubre uno de los tramos más espectaculares de #MADRING!



👉 LAS ENLAZADAS DE VALDEBEBAS

🏁 Curvas 14, 15 y 16

🚀 Los pilotos pasarán de 280 a 100km/h en la frenada de la 17



CADA LUNES Y JUEVES 👉 NUEVAS CURVAS 👉 https://t.co/uR7OJmi2t3 pic.twitter.com/52wPq6Uudg — MADRING (@madring_oficial) March 13, 2025

Turn 13 is an 84-degree curve at the exit of La Monumental ahead of the turn 14-16 complex, called Las Enlazadas de Valdebebas, where cars will run full throttle before turn 17, dropping from 175 to around 60 mph.

EL PARQUE

Curvas 21 y 22

220km/h



👉 EL PARQUE

🏁 Curvas 21 y 22

🚀 220km/h



EN UNAS HORAS 👉 NUEVAS CURVAS

Y desde ya en la web: https://t.co/uR7OJmi2t3 pic.twitter.com/rrk7c2Rxjq — MADRING (@madring_oficial) March 13, 2025

The final turns take cars into a short tunnel section before turn 18, a.k.a. "Norte," and wraps up with turns 21 and 22, called "El Parque," which are two 90-degree right-handers.

It'll be another street circuit on the docket for F1 drivers, which have been a majority of the new races added to the schedule over the past few years.

Madrid could take the place of Imola on the schedule next year before Spain's Barcelona track is set to be removed from the 2027 slate.