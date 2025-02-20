What now for Gio Reyna?

When it comes to Gio Reyna, It's always vital to separate the reality from the theoretical. Because so much about Reyna is theoretical. Most fans and observers say he's a great player. We're all sure we've seen flashes of that. But when a player has only been on the field for less than 1,500 minutes the past three seasons combined, is that conclusion real or theoretical? When his last dominant stretch of play for a significant amount of time was four seasons ago, is it reality or theory?

What is reality for Gio Reyna now is that it's likely his days in Dortmund are coming to an end. It's been reported multiple places that Dortmund will be looking to move him on this summer, as there's only one year left on his contract and it'll be their last chance to get anything for him. Considering multiple coaches have essentially ignored Reyna even in the rare times he's been healthy, it certainly feels like the end of his time in North-Rhine Westphalia is nigh.

Before figuring out where Reyna might go. it's probably best to figure out the reality of what Reyna is at the moment. We know he's made of balsa wood. When all his body parts are attached, he's a destructive ball carrier who also knows how to pop up undetected in dangerous areas (77th percentile in progressive carries, 96th percentile in touches in the attacking penalty area, 80th percentile in progressive passes received, all according to FBRef.com). While there's a perception out there of being lazy or a prima donna, partialy thanks to things going on outside of his perview, at least on the field he's a dedicated presser and worker defensively.

One problem for Reyna is that it's hard to figure out the reality of his position. He's not a winger, not in the traditional sense, as he's not going to beat a fullback to the touchline and whip in crosses. He can play as a wide-attacker who comes into the middle from wide positions, but it doesn't really get him on the ball quite enough. He's a little lightweight to be in a full midfield role. He's a tweener in a lot of ways, especially in the modern game where a traditional No. 10 isn't something teams play with.

Is MLS the right place for Gio Reyna?

Except they do in one place. That's MLS, where the No. 10 position is king, and having a good to great one can change a team's fortunes completely. Reyna may look down upon the domestic league from his home country, but he probably shouldn't. First off, as mentioned, he can play as the unquestioned fulcrum of a team, something he's not going to find anywhere in the top five leagues of Europe. It's unlikely he can get into a mostly assured starting role in the top rung of Europe right now. He hasn't been anywhere near the first 11 of Dortmund in a couple seasons, and couldn't do much better in a loan move with Nottingham Forest last season, either. Were he to move to another club in the Top 5 leagues, he'll have work to do to get run and there are no guarantees he'll get it.

In MLS, not only does he walk into a starting lineup for a variety of reasons (attention, tickets, and his talents), he will play games far quicker. There is a World Cup getting awfully big on the horizon, and Reyna needs to start doing things on a field in front of Mauricio Pochettino. He can do that on US soil a couple months before he might in Europe, and while logging 90 minutes at a time instead of 15-20 minute cameos.

As hard as it is to believe, Reyna is only 22. There is plenty of time, theoretically, for him to light up MLS for a season or two and then head back to Europe before he's even turned 25. His career certainly needs a rehab. But fortunately, he's young enough to have it without wondering if he'll age out of a revival at the top level of the sport.

That doesn't mean MLS is the only option. Perhaps there's a mid- to lower-level La Liga or Serie A team that would be willing to take a flier. He had been rumored for that before his loan move to Forest. But again, no team is going to build the entire attack around him, at least not to start. Reyna only has one season, essentially, to play himself into a major role with the USMNT forthe World Cup (he's still close to a lock to be in the squad, to be fair). In MLS, a team would be desperate to find ways to get him the ball as often as possible.

What's deliciously funny, though, is that the MLS team that lines up best for Reyna right now is...managed by Gregg Berhalter. I know, I know, but the Fire have a Designated Player spot open, and a gaping need at the No. 10 slot (unless Brian Gutierrez just balls out to start this season). Whatever drama Reyna and Berhalter have, there are few managers around who are more aware of the talent Reyna possesses. Remember, even after the World Cup telenovela, Berhalter still started Reyna in the US lineup whenever he was healthy. He started every game in the Copa America, after all.

There are other teams with open DP slots and needing a No. 10. If Reyna wants to "come home," he'll have options. What's most important is that Reyna starts turning the theoretical into reality, wherever that may be.