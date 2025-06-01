Don't make an appointment to the eye doctor yet. You're not seeing things, and the New York Liberty really did just win a game by 48 points on the Connecticut Sun, and at times that lead stretched well over 50. With about seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the score was 100-44.

New York is a powerhouse, and has started the year 7-0. Connecticut is in clear rebuild mode after trading franchise star Alyssa Thomas this offseason, and has started the season 1-7. So, yes, this is one of the most lopsided matchups in the W.

Still — this is a blowout of all blowouts. NYL just played one of the best games in the history of the league on both ends. It's a nice chaser for New York basketball fans who had to watch their Knicks get eliminated from the NBA Playoffs the night prior.

Minnesota Lynx own the biggest blowout in WNBA history

Somehow, the Liberty fell considerably short of the Minnesota Lynx, who beat the Indiana Fever by 59 points in 2017, which still stands as the largest margin of victory in league history. That 111-52 victory included a 37-0 run, and some outrageous individual stats, like Plenette Pierson of the Lynx being a plus-52... in 22 minutes.

Today's game between New York and Connecticut gives that game a run for its money, though. New York's starters outscored Connecticut's whole team, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones have made more 3-pointers than everyone on the Sun combined, and New York shot well over 60 percent as a team. Pure, grade-A domination on all fronts by the WNBA defending champions.

Sabrina Ionescu's cold start is a thing of the past

About a week ago, we were asking when Sabrina Ionescu would get out of her shooting slump.

She's out of it. Very, very out of it. New York's star guard has now made 14 3-pointers in her past three games, including four on Sunday. Any championship hangover seems to have cleared for Sabrina,