What the Wings gave up vs. what they kept: A brutal comparison of the past year

The Dallas Wings roster that opened the 2024 WNBA season and the Dallas Wings roster on Aug. 4, 2025, are essentially unrecognizable, with just two players remaining from the former squad. While Arike Ogunbowale and Maddy Siegrist have managed to survive the trades and the waivings that have come along with the regime change in Dallas, a whole bunch of other players haven't.

In fact, you can make a very good argument that the list of Wings players who have been moved is better than the current Dallas Wings roster.

Let's take a look at who is gone and then at who would win a hypothetical Wings vs. Ex-Wings matchup.

Players the Dallas Wings have moved on from over the past year or so

The Dallas Wings have moved on from a LOT of players.

In the span of months, the Dallas Wings have moved/waived:



Satou Sabally

Kalani Brown

Sevgi Uzun

Jacy Sheldon

Jaelyn Brown

DiJonai Carrington

NaLyssa Smith

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Teaira McCowan



The makeup of Dallas has changed significantly. — Alford Corriette (@alfcorriette) August 3, 2025

Let's take a look at where these former Wings players are at now.

Satou Sabally: Averaging 17.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Phoenix Mercury

Kalani Brown: Averaging 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Phoenix Mercury

Sevgi Uzun: Recently signed with the Chicago Sky

Jacy Sheldon: Averaging 7.6 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals for the Connecticut Sun

Jaelyn Brown: Free agent, but played 10 games this season for the Connecticut Sun

DiJonai Carrington: Traded to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday

NaLyssa Smith: Averaging 7.7 points and 5.5 rebounds since being traded to the Las Vegas Aces

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan: Free agent

Teaira McCowan: Waived by the Wings on Sunday, currently not on a WNBA team

Who wins? The Wings or the former Wings?

Alright, so now on to the question at hand: Is the talent Dallas has lost better than the current talent. It's a complicated question.

Let's compare hypothetical starting lineups:

Dallas Wings Ex-Dallas Wings J.J. Quinerly Jacy Sheldon Paige Bueckers DiJonai Carrington Arike Ogunbowale Satou Sabally Haley Jones NaLyssa Smith Luisa Geiselsöder Kalani Brown

I mean, it would be a close one! The real Wings would have one major advantage, though, which is that they have players who can shoot the ball. The spacing isn't perfect, but the ex-Wings would wind up playing a really big lineup with Sabally at the three and Carrington at the two, and it would be difficult to get good shots off from that situation.

The ex-Wings have an advantage inside, though, so it really comes down to what kind of game we end up getting, and a lot of that might depend on the longest-tenured Wing, Arike Ogunbowale.

That's right: in a battle of the current and ex Wings, Arike is the key. If she plays like she has most of this season, the Wings' spacing advantage won't matter, and the physicality of the ex-Wings will give them the advantage. If Arike is scoring like she's capable of, the real Wings should be able to eke out a victory.