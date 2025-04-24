What time does the 2025 NFL Draft start? Round 1 time, channel and more

The 2025 NFL Draft is upon us, marking that point in the offseason when all 32 teams have reason(s) for optimism (for now). It also means we'll see the cream of this prospect crop fulfill a lifelong dream of hearing their name called and becoming professional athletes.

The 90th annual NFL Draft will be held inside/around the Green Bay Packers' historic Lambeau Field, also known as the "Frozen Tundra." Some of the most iconic moments in the league's storied annals happened on that field. And now, approximately 260 players are set to kick off their journeys on said sacred ground.

There are countless fascinating names and storylines worth following throughout this year's draft, specifically in the first round. It's not much of a secret who the Tennessee Titans intend to select with the first overall pick (Miami's Cam Ward). But from picks 2-32, it gets far more complicated -- so mark your calendars and find your nearest television!

With that in mind, we created an itinerary for Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, including the start time, channel info and more!

What time does the NFL Draft start?

On Thursday, Apr. 24 at 8 p.m. ET, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will greet fans before getting showered with boos by those in attendance. That's become a tradition since he began overseeing the league in 2006, and it's still going strong nearly two decades later. Once that's over, the Titans are officially on the clock, where they're widely expected to choose Ward.

How to watch Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Fortunately, the draft is extremely accessible, considering it will be aired on several broadcasts. You can tune into the festivities live on NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. Channel numbers aren't the same across all providers, but you can contact your cable company directly with any questions/concerns! Moreover, check out the lineup of television stations like DirecTV to save time and find the mentioned television programs in your area.

Names to monitor in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Ward headlines a list of exciting Day 1 talents. He finished fourth in the 2024 Heisman Trophy race, yet two finalists who finished ahead of him are expected to be picked shortly afterward. Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (who won the award) could go as high as No. 2. Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is one of the more polished running back prospects in recent memory, profiling as a borderline top-five selection.