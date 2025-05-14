When is the full NFL schedule released? Time, TV schedule and major leaks

It’s NFL schedule release day! Sure, quite a few games have been leaked already. Between the expansion of international games and some high-energy rivalry games, the NFL is hyping up the upcoming slate of games this season. We already know a few games and we even know how many miles each team will travel this season.

Every team knows who they’re playing, just not when. That’s what Wednesday night is for. NFL teams and fans will finally get to know when they have their bitter rival or a tune-up game. A team like the Washington Commanders will find out just how challenging year two will be with Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels.

While teams like the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans will see which wins they can sneak. Here’s a look at everything you need to know ahead of the NFL’s schedule release.

What time is the full NFL schedule released?

The full NFL schedule will be released Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. There have been several games leaked already for the 2025 season, but the full slate of games for all 32 teams will drop Wednesday night.

Typically, teams’ social media accounts will get creative with themed videos highlighting games each week.

How to watch the NFL schedule release

You can check out the official schedule release on NFL Network and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET when programming begins. You can also stream it through NFL+, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu+ Live TV.

There will be additional coverage options on Roku TV, Peacock and the NFL app.

What NFL schedule leaks have already been reported?

While the official schedule release isn’t until Wednesday night, there have been several games already leaked that will be played this year. Here are some of the notable matchups already confirmed for the 2025 season.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 4, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles kick off the 2025 NFL season on Thursday Night Football. This is the second time since the 2021 season the Cowboys will play the defending Super Bowl champions in the first game of the NFL season.

Back in 2021, the Cowboys fell to the defending champs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-29, to start the NFL season. This one will mean a little more with it coming against a division rival.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sept. 5, 8:15 p.m. ET (YouTube)

The first NFL game played in Brazil will be between AFC West rivals Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night of opening weekend. The Chargers kick off their NFL record 37,000+ mile season in Brazil to play Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Jim Harbaugh’s squad has a lot to prove this year as they flopped in the NFL playoffs against the Houston Texans last year. They can get a jump on their 2025 season with a win over the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 27, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

In their annual Thanksgiving Day game, the Cowboys will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Arlington. The Cowboys are looking for their fourth-straight Thanksgiving Day game win. In two of the last three seasons, they defeated the New York Giants and in 2023, they stomped the Washington Commanders.

This year’s game could be one of the most viewed games of the NFL season as the Chiefs are always must-watch TV and the Cowboys’ history on Thanksgiving Day is always a treat. Bring out the Turducken!