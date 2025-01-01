Fansided

What time is the Peach Bowl? Texas vs. Arizona State start time, channel for CFP Quarterfinal

The Texas Longhorns and Arizona State Sun Devils have something to settle at the Peach Bowl.

By Alicia de Artola

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) and Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) and Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
facebooktwitterreddit

Last year's Big 12 champion, the Texas Longhorns, are taking on the current Big 12 champion, the Arizona State Sun Devils in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff on Wednesday.

The No. 4 seed Sun Devils enjoyed a bye week while the No. 5 Longhorns had to first deal with Clemson before advancing to the quarterfinals. Now the Peach Bowl will play host to their intriguing CFP matchup.

Will Quinn Ewers keep Texas on the march to a national title? Will Steve Sarkisian call on Arch Manning? Can Cam Skattebo and the Sun Devils shock the college football world by beating the Longhorns as 13-point underdogs? We'll have to tune in to find out.

Texas vs. Arizona State start time

The game between Texas and Arizona state will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday Jan. 1. They'll battle it out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. That's the site of UT's SEC Championship Game loss to Georgia.

While Penn State opened the CFP quarterfinals with a win over Boise State on New Year's Eve, the Longhorns and Sun Devils will get the party started as the first of three quarterfinals on the day.

How to watch Texas and Arizona State in the Peach Bowl

ESPN will broadcast the game with Joe Tessitore handling play-by-play and Jesse Palmer providing analysis. The sideline reporters will be Katie George and Taylor McGregor.

ESPN is widely available with cable or other service providers.

ESPN channel listings

Service Provider

Channel Number

Cox Communications

See local listings

Dish Network

Channel 140 / 144

AT&T DirecTV

Channel 206

Verizon Fios

Channel 70 / 570 HD

Charter Spectrum

See local listings

AT&T U-Verse

Channel 602 / 1602 HD

Comcast Xfinity

See local listings

For those who have cut the cord, it's not actually hard to find a streaming offering with ESPN for all the remaining College Football Playoff games.

How to get ESPN on streaming

Streamer

Cost

Free trial?

YouTube TV

$72.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

$76.99/month

Yes, 3 days

Sling TV (Orange)

$40/month

No, but has discount for new users

FuboTV

$79.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Texas vs. Arizona State radio channel

ESPN Radio will carry a national radio broadcast of the CFP extravaganza. Anish Shroff and Andre Ware are on the call with Paul Carcaterra on the sidelines.

Texas fans can find their local and Spanish-language radio broadcast on Longhorn Radio Network.

ASU fans can tune into Arizona Sports 98.8 FM for their team-oriented broadcast.

feed

Home/College Football Playoff