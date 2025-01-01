What time is the Peach Bowl? Texas vs. Arizona State start time, channel for CFP Quarterfinal
Last year's Big 12 champion, the Texas Longhorns, are taking on the current Big 12 champion, the Arizona State Sun Devils in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff on Wednesday.
The No. 4 seed Sun Devils enjoyed a bye week while the No. 5 Longhorns had to first deal with Clemson before advancing to the quarterfinals. Now the Peach Bowl will play host to their intriguing CFP matchup.
Will Quinn Ewers keep Texas on the march to a national title? Will Steve Sarkisian call on Arch Manning? Can Cam Skattebo and the Sun Devils shock the college football world by beating the Longhorns as 13-point underdogs? We'll have to tune in to find out.
Texas vs. Arizona State start time
The game between Texas and Arizona state will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday Jan. 1. They'll battle it out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. That's the site of UT's SEC Championship Game loss to Georgia.
While Penn State opened the CFP quarterfinals with a win over Boise State on New Year's Eve, the Longhorns and Sun Devils will get the party started as the first of three quarterfinals on the day.
How to watch Texas and Arizona State in the Peach Bowl
ESPN will broadcast the game with Joe Tessitore handling play-by-play and Jesse Palmer providing analysis. The sideline reporters will be Katie George and Taylor McGregor.
ESPN is widely available with cable or other service providers.
ESPN channel listings
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
AT&T DirecTV
Channel 206
Verizon Fios
Channel 70 / 570 HD
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 602 / 1602 HD
Comcast Xfinity
For those who have cut the cord, it's not actually hard to find a streaming offering with ESPN for all the remaining College Football Playoff games.
How to get ESPN on streaming
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
Texas vs. Arizona State radio channel
ESPN Radio will carry a national radio broadcast of the CFP extravaganza. Anish Shroff and Andre Ware are on the call with Paul Carcaterra on the sidelines.
Texas fans can find their local and Spanish-language radio broadcast on Longhorn Radio Network.
ASU fans can tune into Arizona Sports 98.8 FM for their team-oriented broadcast.