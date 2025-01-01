What time is the Rose Bowl? Oregon vs. Ohio State start time, channel for CFP Quarterfinal
For the second time this season, the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes are set to give college football fans a must-watch matchup. This time, it's in the College Football Playoff.
Oregon beat Ohio State on Oct. 12, 32-31. The game at Autzen Stadium went back and forth the whole way and came down to the final play. We can expect a similarly fierce battle at the Rose Bowl.
Will the Buckeyes avenge their loss? Will quarterback Will Howard redeem his late-game mishap? Or will Dillon Gabriel and the Ducks keep on marching towards their first national title?
Ohio State vs. Oregon start time
The game between Ohio State and Oregon is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, as is customary for the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. Pasadena will play host to the national title contenders in the most scenic venue in college football.
The CFP quarterfinals started on New Year's Eve with Penn State beating Boise State. Texas and Arizona State will get Wednesday started in the Peach Bowl at 1:00 p.m. ET. Then the quarterfinals will wrap up with Notre Dame and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. ET.
How to watch Ohio State vs. Oregon in the Rose Bowl
You can catch the game on ESPN with the No. 1 broadcast team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call. Holly Rowe and Stormy Buonantony will be on the sidelines.
Since ESPN is available with most cable providers, it should be easy to find the game
ESPN channel listings
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
AT&T DirecTV
Channel 206
Verizon Fios
Channel 70 / 570 HD
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 602 / 1602 HD
Comcast Xfinity
How to get ESPN on streaming
If you've cut the cord, it's still easy to find ESPN through most streaming services. Here are a just a few options:
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
Ohio State vs. Oregon radio channel
There won't be a national radio broadcast of the Rose Bowl but both schools will have local broadcasts for fans to enjoy.
Oregon Sports Network (KUJZ-FM 95.3 in Eugene and KFXX-AM 1080 in Portland) will have Jerry Allen and Mike Jorgensen on the call with Dusty Harrah on the sidelines.
Ohio State fans can listen to Paul Keels, Jim Lachey and Matt Andrews on Ohio State Sports Network (97.1 FM).