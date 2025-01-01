What time is the Sugar Bowl? Notre Dame vs. Georgia start time, channel for CFP Quarterfinal
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Georgia Bulldogs make the Sugar Bowl one of the most intriguing College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchups of the new year.
The No. 2 seed Bulldogs got to sit out the first round while waiting for this matchup. They'll have gotten a good look at just how formidable No. 7 seed Notre Dame is as the Irish trounced the Indiana Hoosiers.
Will Georgia be able to survive without the injured Carson Beck as Gunner Stockton officially takes over as starting quarterback? Will Riley Leonard and the Irish use the momentum from their first-round game to take one step closer to a long-awaited national title?
Notre Dame vs. Georgia start time
The game between Notre Dame and Georgia will begin at 8:45 p.m. ET in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome.
The Sugar Bowl is the last of the CFP quarterfinals. Penn State bested Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve. New Year's Day begins with the Peach Bowl between Texas and Arizona State ad the Rose Bowl between Oregon and Ohio State.
How to watch Notre Dame and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl
ABC and ESPN will have the broadcast for Wednesday's game. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy are on the call with Molly McGrath and Laura Rutledge patrolling the sidelines.
Finding ESPN should be easy enough with broad availability from most cable providers. Here's where to look:
ESPN channel listings for Sugar Bowl
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
AT&T DirecTV
Channel 206
Verizon Fios
Channel 70 / 570 HD
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 602 / 1602 HD
Comcast Xfinity
How to get ESPN on streaming
For those who have cut the cord, it's not actually hard to find a streaming offering with ESPN for all the remaining College Football Playoff games.
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
Notre Dame vs. Georgia radio channel
ESPN Radio will broadcast the game nationally with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic.
For local broadcasts, Notre Dame and Georgia fans won't have to look far.
The Bulldogs broadcast with Scott Howard, Eriz Zeier and DJ Shockley will air on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.
The Irish will be on the Notre Dame Football Radio Network and Sirius XM Channel 129 with Tony Simeone and Ryan Harris.