What time is the Sugar Bowl? Notre Dame vs. Georgia start time, channel for CFP Quarterfinal

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Georgia Bulldogs are out to prove themselves.

By Alicia de Artola

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) looks to throw a pass during overtime of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) looks to throw a pass during overtime of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Georgia Bulldogs make the Sugar Bowl one of the most intriguing College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchups of the new year.

The No. 2 seed Bulldogs got to sit out the first round while waiting for this matchup. They'll have gotten a good look at just how formidable No. 7 seed Notre Dame is as the Irish trounced the Indiana Hoosiers.

Will Georgia be able to survive without the injured Carson Beck as Gunner Stockton officially takes over as starting quarterback? Will Riley Leonard and the Irish use the momentum from their first-round game to take one step closer to a long-awaited national title?

Notre Dame vs. Georgia start time

The game between Notre Dame and Georgia will begin at 8:45 p.m. ET in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome.

The Sugar Bowl is the last of the CFP quarterfinals. Penn State bested Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve. New Year's Day begins with the Peach Bowl between Texas and Arizona State ad the Rose Bowl between Oregon and Ohio State.

How to watch Notre Dame and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl

ABC and ESPN will have the broadcast for Wednesday's game. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy are on the call with Molly McGrath and Laura Rutledge patrolling the sidelines.

Finding ESPN should be easy enough with broad availability from most cable providers. Here's where to look:

ESPN channel listings for Sugar Bowl

Service Provider

Channel Number

Cox Communications

See local listings

Dish Network

Channel 140 / 144

AT&T DirecTV

Channel 206

Verizon Fios

Channel 70 / 570 HD

Charter Spectrum

See local listings

AT&T U-Verse

Channel 602 / 1602 HD

Comcast Xfinity

See local listings

How to get ESPN on streaming

For those who have cut the cord, it's not actually hard to find a streaming offering with ESPN for all the remaining College Football Playoff games.

Streamer

Cost

Free trial?

YouTube TV

$72.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

$76.99/month

Yes, 3 days

Sling TV (Orange)

$40/month

No, but has discount for new users

FuboTV

$79.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Notre Dame vs. Georgia radio channel

ESPN Radio will broadcast the game nationally with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic.

For local broadcasts, Notre Dame and Georgia fans won't have to look far.

The Bulldogs broadcast with Scott Howard, Eriz Zeier and DJ Shockley will air on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

The Irish will be on the Notre Dame Football Radio Network and Sirius XM Channel 129 with Tony Simeone and Ryan Harris.

feed

