What to watch with no F1 race this week? Motorsports schedule for the week of Apr. 21

Formula 1 has the week off while they travel from Saudi Arabia to Miami, Florida, meaning many racing fans have a more open schedule this coming weekend.

So what top series are out there to watch this weekend? Luckily there are plenty of options on the table. Here's what to watch, and where those series will be.

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series: Talladega (Fri. April 25 - Sun. April 27)

NASCAR heads back to the home of three- (or four-!) wide racing at Talladega Superspeedway.

If you're a fan of drafting tracks and the chance of a shock winner, Talladega brings it at a high level.

Xfinity gets going with qualifying on Friday, followed by their 113-lap race Saturday at 4 p.m. ET The race airs in the U.S. on the CW.

The Cup Series qualifies for its 500-mile on Prime Saturday at 10:30 a.m., with the race on FOX at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.

THROWBACK HIGHLIGHT: Dale Earnhardt comes from out of nowhere for his final win at the 2000 Winston 500

MotoGP: Spain [Jerez] (Fri. April 25 - Sun. April 27)

MotoGP is back for its fifth round of 2025 at the Spanish track more seasoned F1 fans might remember from the 80s and 90s -- or where many lower formula series have appeared in past years too.

The Marquez brothers head up the standings coming in, with Marc up 17 points on Alex. Francesco Bagnaia is the defending winner at Jerez.

Practice gets going Friday, with qualifying and the sprint Saturday and the grand prix on Sunday (set for 8 a.m. ET). The race airs on FS1 in the United States.

THROWBACK HIGHLIGHT: Last year's battle in Jerez

World Rally Championship: Spain (Thurs. April 24 - Sun. April 27)

Looking for something a bit different? How about the most edge-of-your-seat racing -- rally.

The WRC also takes on Spain this weekend. If you're unfamiliar with the format, it's a full weekend of various stages with different features and hazards to navigate. Here's what this weekend's 16 stages look like.

If you want to give it a go, you can sign up for a subscription on Rally.TV for $14.99/month.

THROWBACK HIGHLIGHT: Rally Spain over the years

IndyCar: Indy 500 Open Test (Weds. April 23 - Thurs. April 24)

One of the world's most legendary races is still a month out, but prep begins this week.

It's not racing just yet, but the Open Test represents the first shot for the 34 entrants to get in the car and feel things out. The race itself isn't until May 25.

Things get started at 10 a.m. Wednesday and last through 6 p.m., and then 9:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. Thursday.

Both session will be livestreamed on YouTube (Day 1, Day 2).

THROWBACK HIGHLIGHT: Kyle Larson turns his first IndyCar laps last year