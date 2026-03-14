The discourse over whether The Players Championship is the fifth major championship is, to me, a bit exhausting. What can't be ignored, though, is that it is among the true four majors in terms of importance in the golf world, and undoubtedly on the PGA Tour. Winning at TPC Sawgrass is one of the biggest honors that a player can earn in the game, and it can set off a new trajectory for a player's career. And with the leaderboard coming into the weekend at the 2026 Players Championship, that was top of mind.

Ludvig Åberg jumped out to the lead after 36 holes, with Xander Schauffele in second two strokes behind. Cameron Young was one stroke behind him in solo third, with Corey Conners and Justin Thomas chasing four strokes behind Åberg. Those are all big names, no doubt, and a win at The Players Championship would be a seminal moment for any of them. At the same time, it would also mean different things for each player's career — especially with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy taking a back seat and presenting a prime opportunity.

What Ludvig Åberg winning The Players would mean

Ludvig Åberg | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Score entering the weekend: -12

Ludvig Åberg burst onto the PGA Tour after his dominant career at Texas Tech and just simply hit the ground running. He debuted as a pro in June 2023 and won the RSM Classic that November, after winning the Omega European Masters in September. The next year, he debuted at The Masters by finishing runner-up and finishing 12th in his first US Open as well, all before winning the Genesis Invitational in 2025 at Torrey Pines.

After that win at the Genesis, it felt like Åberg was about to take his stock to the moon. But a knee injury seemingly hampered him throughout the rest of the 2025 season, and other than a solo seventh at The Masters and a middling T23 at The Open, it wasn't much to write home about, and his star dimmed at least somewhat.

But Åberg had been trending with his game leading into The Players, and looked the part through the first two rounds. Winning his third PGA Tour event at just 26 years old and getting this trophy in particular would put Ludvig back on a starkly upward trajectory as not just a talented up-and-comer, but a legitimate force to be reckoned with for years to come — if he's not that already.

What Xander Schauffele winning The Players would mean

Xander Schauffele | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Score entering the weekend: -10

The 2024 season felt like a bonafide turning point in Xander Schauffele's career. We knew he was elite in terms of the statistical data and even winning on the PGA Tour, but he seemingly elevated to a higher plane with two major championship wins in one season at the PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Unfortunately, Schauffele wasn't able to really build on that. He battled injuries throughout most of the 2025 season, and his finishes and performance suffered noticeably as a result. That's not to say he was bottoming out by any stretch, but he wasn't building off of the success that 2024 seemingly had set him up for.

Now healthy, though, Schauffele has already shown signs that he's back to form. And picking up a milestone win like he would at The Players would be another large feather in his cap, but also a sign to his fellow contenders on the PGA Tour that he's back in the mix every time he tees it up now.

What Cameron Young winning The Players would mean

Cameron Young | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Score entering the weekend: -9

Cameron Young finally shed the winless label on the PGA Tour at the end of last season by taking the trophy at the Wyndham Championship. But simply getting one victory shouldn't be and should never have been the lone goal for 28-year-old bomber given his talent and how often he's put himself into contention. As such, you could simply say that winning The Players could very well be a launching pad for Young's career to put him in a new caliber of player.

At the same time, Young's performance largely over the past year-plus would make a win at TPC Sawgrass meaningful beyond just a true big-boy win to call a signature moment in his young career. It would also signal to the rest of golf that he's back.

It was just May 2025 when Young had been playing so poorly that he was ranked 150th in the Datagolf Rankings, which takes into account results and strokes-gained performance. But he's been on a steady climb back up and he quietly entered the Top 10 after a great finish at the API last week. Taking the trophy at The Players would leave no doubt that his struggles were a blip on the radar, and he's back to challenge the best in the world once again.

What Corey Conners winning The Players would mean

Corey Conners | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Score entering the weekend: -8

While Corey Conners has two wins on the PGA Tour (both at the Valero Texas Open) to go along with four Top 10 finishes at The Masters and six Top 10s in major championships overall, it also feels safe to say that the 34-year-old Canadian has never quite fully broken through. Make no mistake, he's been a consistent player and made a ton of money on the PGA Tour, but he's also never quite established himself as one of the game's elite.

That's not to say winning The Players in 2026 would do that for him exactly, but it would frame his career in a slightly different light, while also making you wonder if there's another signature win in his career coming.

Golf nerds have long looked longingly at Conners as one of the elite ball-strikers on tour, but that simply hasn't put many trophies in the case for him. Winning The Players would make you look at him like a serious contender at Augusta given his track record there, and make you take him more seriously in other high-stakes events moving forward in his late prime.

What Justin Thomas winning The Players would mean

Justin Thomas | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Score entering the weekend: -8

To some degree, you could argue that Justin Thomas has nothing left to prove, even at 32 years old. He's a 16-time winner on the PGA Tour, a two-time major winner at the PGA Championship, and already has a win at The Players Championship from back in 2021.

While that might be true, the flip side of the coin is that Thomas might be at a turning point in his career. His form hasn't been nearly what it was just a few years ago, most notably notching just one win since the 2022 PGA Championship victory. Furthermore, he just made his debut this season last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational as he returned from an injury that kept him sidelined to start the year.

In many ways, Thomas was crowned as one of the champions of the next era of golf. While he's won more than enough already, to see him continue that into his 30s would also put him in a different historical echelon. Furthermore, a second win at TPC Sawgrass would put him on the exclusive list of multi-time winners at The Players, a list that includes just Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy among his peers on the PGA Tour today.