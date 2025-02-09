What would the Titans do at QB if Tennessee trades the No. 1 overall pick?
It is the day of Super Bowl LIX, but NFL insiders are not sitting idle. They are busy breaking news to the rest of the world.
Ian Rapoport broke the news this morning that the Tennessee Titans are open to trade their first overall pick. As they await teams interested in acquiring their No. 1 pick, there are two questions that the Titans will have to ask themselves before making any such deal.
The Titans must decide how far they are willing to move down
The reason the Titans are drafting first overall is largely because of the poor performance by Will Levis. He will face stiff competition this offseason no matter who they bring in. This year's NFL Draft class is not great for drafting a QB high. Only Shedeur Sanders from Colorado and Cam Ward from Miami are in the first round in most mock drafts, and it probably will not change much, which is not a great news for the Titans.
Back in 2023, the Chicago Bears traded their No. 1 overall pick in 2023 to Carolina Panthers for wide receiver DJ Moore, the No. 9 and 61 selections in 2023, a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025. Their first round pick in 2024 turned into first overall pick, and the Bears drafted quarterback Caleb Williams.
Many will definitely bring up the deal between the Bears and Panthers as something the Titans will be seeking. If they can fleece someone like the New York Giants, who desperately needs a quarterback themselves to move up, they can still pick either Sanders or Ward whoever is still available, and have their 2025 and 2026 picks in the back pocket.
But if they do not see neither Sanders nor Ward as first overall worthy, the Titans might draft either
Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter while settling for a veteran stopgap like Kirk Cousins until the 2026 NFL Draft when Arch Manning, Drew Allar, Nico Iamaleava and Cade Klubnik all become eligible. That answer will likely be coming soon.