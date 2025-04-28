When and how to watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix: Race, qualifying times across the world

It's time for F1 in Florida once again.

The fourth edition of the Miami Grand Prix will kick off four F1 weekends in the month of May, starting with the twisty circuit around the home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins. Lando Norris is the defending winner of the race that Max Verstappen won in 2023 (as well as its debut in 2022).

It'll be a sprint weekend in Miami, meaning just a single practice session followed by sprint qualifying on Friday. The sprint race comes Saturday, followed by grand prix qualifying and the race on Sunday.

The American time slot means a later race than usual for European fans, while American fans won't be having breakfast with a grand prix for one of just a few times over the coming months.

How to watch the Miami GP: TV/Streaming options in North America, Europe and Australia

In the United States, all sessions are broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. This week, sprint qualifying will be on ESPN2, the sprint and qualifying are on ESPN, while the grand prix airs on ABC.



In Canada, RDS, TSN and Noovo are the home of F1, while Mexican fans can watch on Fox Sports Mexico.

In the U.K. and Ireland, all sessions will be on Sky Sports F1, and Sky NZ has the coverage in the Netherlands. Fox Sports has the coverage in Australia.

All other broadcast options can be found here.

Most countries also can watch all F1 sessions on F1TV by subscribing to the Pro or Premium tier for $84.99 or $129.99 annually. The service offers live sessions for F1, F2, F3 and F1 academy, all F1 driver onboards and live timings and circuit maps. The premium tier also brings 4K on some devices and multiview, where fans can see the main broadcast, onboards and other streams in one window.

Miami Grand Prix schedule: North America (scroll right for more time zones)

Eastern Time (New York, NY) Central Time (Chicago, IL) Mountain Time (Phoenix, AZ) Pacific Time (Los Angeles, CA) Alaskan Time Hawaiian Time Full Practice 1 Friday

12:30 p.m. Friday

11:30 a.m. Friday

10:30 a.m. Friday

9:30 a.m. Friday

8:30 a.m. Friday

6:30 a.m. Sprint Qualifying Friday

4:30 p.m. Friday

3:30 p.m. Friday

2:30 p.m. Friday

1:30 p.m. Friday

12:30 p.m. Friday

10:30 a.m. Sprint Saturday

12 p.m. Saturday

11 a.m. Saturday

10 a.m. Saturday

9 a.m. Saturday

8 a.m. Saturday

6 a.m. Qualifying Saturday

4 p.m. Saturday

3 p.m. Saturday

2 p.m. Saturday

1 p.m. Saturday

12 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. Race Sunday

4 p.m. Sunday

3 p.m. Sunday

2 p.m. Sunday

1 p.m. Sunday

12 p.m. Sunday

10 a.m.

Miami Grand Prix schedule: Europe

England, Ireland (UTC +1) Netherlands, Spain, France, Monaco, Poland, Norway (UTC +2) Greece, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania (UTC +3) Full Practice 1 Friday

5:30 p.m. Friday

6:30 p.m. Friday

7:30 p.m. Sprint Qualifying Friday

9:30 p.m. Friday

10:30 p.m. Friday

11:30 p.m. Sprint Saturday

5 p.m. Saturday

6 p.m. Saturday

7 p.m. Qualifying Saturday

9 p.m. Saturday

10 p.m. Saturday

11 p.m. Race Sunday

9 p.m. Sunday

10 p..m Sunday

11 p.m.

Miami Grand Prix schedule: Australia